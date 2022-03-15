‘AGT: Extreme’ finale recap: Which danger act took home the $500,000 cash prize?

This season “America’s Got Talent” took talent to the limits with “AGT: Extreme.” Hosted by Terry Crews with Simon Cowell, WWE Divas two-time champion Nikki Bella, and motorsports champion Travis Pastrana as judges, the spinoff series focused on stunt acts and the talented performers that attempt the most dangerous feats. Monday night, after three weeks of competition, one act became the first “Extreme Champion” and won the cash prize of $500,000.

Leading up to the finale, four acts were selected as Golden Buzzer recipients by the judges and Terry. In the auditions premiere, Simon gave his Golden Buzzer to drone engineers Verge Aero and Nikki gave hers to wheelchair athlete Aaron Wheelz. In episode 2, Terry put his support behind Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders. And in episode 3, Travis gave his GB to sway pole artist Cyndel Flores.

Read below for our minute-by-minute recap to find out who won “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” and then sound off in the comments about the acts that had you on the edge of your seat:

8:02 p.m. – The night began with the conclusion of the initial auditions, beginning with the Nerveless Nocks, a father-daughter act that traces its familial daredevil routes back to 1840. They called 80 foot sway poles their “signature act” and performed from them tonight. The strapless climb up the poles was impressive enough for the judges, but once the duo started performing tricks from the top jaws were on the floor. Their showstopping moments were switching poles in the middle of their act and then sliding down the height of the pole for their dismount. The judges gave them a standing ovation, noting that it was “beautiful and daring” and “one of the scariest” acts they saw. With no doubt, the judges gave them three “yes” votes and best wishes for their trip to the superfan vote.

8:20 p.m. – Fire dancer William Brandon‘s audition was up next. The danger in his act is that he is spinning a rope around his body, including his neck, with a ball of fire on the end of it. Nikki said he “made ‘Extreme’ beautiful and have meaning,” a sentiment that was echoed by Travis saying that he felt his heart and soul through the performance. Simon asked William if he thinks he’s the best in the world and he said “yes.” Travis ended up voting “no,” saying that it’s not extreme enough, but Nikki and Simon both said “yes,” saying that it’s extreme enough for them despite not being a typical danger act.

8:32 p.m. – The eight coworkers of JCB Dancing Diggers choreographed heavy construction equipment to music for their audition. In their act they maneuvered the tractors in unison, even lifting them up by the buckets in a way that allowed another tractor to race through them. The judges were “on the fence” about the extremity of their talent, but they certainly found it to be a unique performance. Simon said that it’s “more odd than extreme,” but he acknowledged the part of the audience might want to see them again. Travis and Simon were split votes, leaving Nikki in the middle to join Simon for the two “yes” votes they needed to advance.

8:43 p.m. – Aerial artist Erika Lemay opened by saying that her talent is flying. To prove that she performed her aerial silks act while ascending 90 feet into the air from what appeared to be a grouping of red balloons. From afar, the image of her dangling from the balloons was breathtaking. Nikki called it “dangerously beautiful,” Travis said it “brought out the inner kid,” and Simon called it “unbelievable.” Both Simon and Nikki agreed that it was unfortunate they had used up all their Golden Buzzers already because this was an act that would definitely earn one. Because they all, including Terry, thought they’d have used theirs on her, they decided to give her a surprise fifth group Golden Buzzer to close out the audition phase of the competition!

9:00 p.m. – To kick off the finale hour of the night, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker performed while Nitro Circus and Travis jumped their dirt bikes over the stage. Afterward, Terry brought to the stage the five Golden Buzzer acts and let us know that there are only two more open spots for the finale to be filled by the superfan votes.

9:07 p.m. – The superfans voted for their favorites from all the acts that the judges gave at least two “yes” votes to throughout the season. Terry announced that the two acts voted into the finale by the superfans were: parkour athlete Aaron Evans and high wire walker Jade Kindar-Martin.

9:14 p.m. – With seven acts still in the running, Terry clarified that to win the cash prize two of the acts would perform one more time in a head-to-head. To get to the final two, Terry first had to narrow down the seven to the top four as voted by the superfans. Those acts were: Aaron Wheelz, Erika Lemay, Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders and Jade Kindar-Martin.

9:16 p.m. – Terry then divided the top four into two groups in order to find the two finalists. Between the Cage Riders and Erika, the superfans preferred Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders! And between Aaron and Jade, the superfans chose Aaron Wheelz! That made it a head-to-head between Terry’s Golden Buzzer and Nikki’s.

9:25 p.m. – For Aaron’s finale performance, he decided to switch the front flip he did in his audition to the more difficult back flip. Giving himself two chances to execute it, the trick required Aaron to roll down the 50 foot ramp just had he did in the audition but to rotate the other way. He over-rotated in his first attempt, sliding down the landing ramp on his side.

9:31 p.m. – Needing to stick the landing on his second attempt, Aaron was unable to overcome the difficulty of the blind spots associated with a back flip and crashed the landing once again. Despite not landing, the judges still told him how unbelievable his act is and that the superfans could still select him as the winner. Travis called him a “true inspiration,” Nikki said that she’s proud he’s her Golden Buzzer, and Simon said that what’s incredible about his act isn’t that he lands the flip but that he attempts it in the first place.

9:43 p.m. – To top their first audition, the Cage Riders promised more riders and more stunts. Last time they had three riders in the cage of death, but this time they added a fourth despite the cage being meant for max three riders. They started by spinning the three bikes inside the cage, followed with a pair of ramp jumps, and then concluded with the fourth bike entering the cage. Three of the bikes started circling the cage while the fourth remained rested in the center, requiring it to match the speed of one of the other bikes and ride below it at the same speed while the other two circled around it.

9:53 p.m. – Travis said he was on the edge of his seas because all of their performers were pushing it to the limit. Nikki called their act “finale-esque” and Simon said that if their audition was a 10 then their finale performance was an 11. He said there’s nothing more they could have done to give themselves a chance of winning.

9:57 p.m. – Based on the superfan vote, the winners of “AGT: Extreme” was Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders!