Who’s performing on ‘American Idol’ tonight? Meet the Top 10 finalists competing for America’s vote

The Top 10 finalists for Season 20 of “American Idol” will sing for America’s vote on Sunday, May 1 on ABC. All-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will offer insights to the contestants as they perform a Disney classic during the annual fan favorite theme night. Tonight’s episode features a day and night of fun at the Disneyland Resort and the return of nighttime spectaculars, including the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade. View our gallery of the Season 20 Top 10 finalists above.

The Season 20 Top 24 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. In turn, each of these “American Idol” Season 20 finalists performed for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Pop star Bebe Rexha and Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen served as mentors. The Top 24 returned to Hollywood where they will continue to compete until a new champion is crowned. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts.

See photos of each of these “American Idol” season 20 finalists, read their bios and find out the songs they’ve sung to date. This gallery will be updated weekly.

