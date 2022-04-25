Who’s performing on ‘American Idol’ tonight? Meet the Top 11 finalists competing for America’s vote

The Top 11 finalists for Season 20 of “American Idol” will sing for America’s vote on Monday, April 25 on ABC. For the first time ever, “American Idol” superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge. View our gallery of the Season 20 Top 24 finalists above.

SEE Which eliminated ‘American Idol’ Top 14 singer was most robbed: Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, Dan Marshall? [POLL]

The Season 20 Top 24 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. In turn, each of these “American Idol” Season 20 finalists performed for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Pop star Bebe Rexha and Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen served as mentors. The Top 24 returned to Hollywood where they will continue to compete until a new champion is crowned..

SEE ‘American Idol’ Episode 10 performances ranked: All 12 Hawaii performances (Night 1) from worst to best

See photos of each of these “American Idol” season 20 finalists, read their bios and find out the songs they’ve sung to date. This gallery will be updated weekly.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.