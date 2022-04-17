Who’s performing on ‘American Idol’ tonight? Meet the Top 20 finalists competing for America’s vote

The Top 20 finalists for Season 20 of “American Idol” will sing for America’s vote on Sunday, April 17 on ABC. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will offer their critiques before viewers at home determine which singers will advance to the Top 14. Those 14 lucky hopefuls will be announced on Monday, April 18. View our gallery of the Season 20 Top 24 finalists above.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Episode 11 performances ranked: All 11 Hawaii performances (Night 2) from worst to best

The Season 20 Top 24 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. In turn, each of these “American Idol” Season 20 finalists performed for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Pop star Bebe Rexha and Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen served as mentors. The Top 24 return to Hollywood tonight where at least three will be eliminated. Why not four? Because Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson has already withdrawn from the competition following her performance of “Human” in Hawaii.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Episode 10 performances ranked: All 12 Hawaii performances (Night 1) from worst to best

See photos of each of these “American Idol” season 20 finalists, read their bios and find out the songs they’ve sung to date. This gallery will be updated weekly.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.