Who’s performing on ‘American Idol’ tonight? Meet the Top 24 finalists competing for America’s vote [PHOTOS]

The Top 24 finalists for Season 20 of “American Idol” will sing for America’s vote on Sunday, April 10 and Monday, April 11 on ABC. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will hand their power over to viewers at home to determine which singers will advance to the Top 20. View our gallery of the Season 20 Top 24 finalists above.

SEE Christian Guardino: From ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer to potential ‘American Idol’ winner

The Season 20 Top 24 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. In turn, each of these “American Idol” Season 20 finalists will perform for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Pop star Bebe Rexha and Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen serve as mentors. The Top 20 will return to Hollywood and continue to perform for America’s vote until a champion is crowned.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Episode 9 performances ranked: All 24 showstoppers from worst to best

See photos of each of these “American Idol” season 20 finalists, read their bios and find out the songs they’ve sung to date. This gallery will be updated weekly.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.