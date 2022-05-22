Who’s performing on ‘American Idol’ tonight? Meet the Top 3 finalists competing for America’s vote

Season 20 of “American Idol” concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote, including one round dedicated to “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. In the end, host Ryan Seacrest will name one winner the next American Idol. In addition to the finalists, there will be showstopping performances by superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Idol legend Carrie Underwood and superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more.

Last week HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson earned their coveted spots in the Grand Finale after being mentored by Season 4 champ, Carrie Underwood, and performing twice. We said goodbye to Fritz Hager and Nicolina. View our full gallery of the Season 20 Top 24 finalists above. The finale will broadcast live coast to coast on Sunday, May 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC.

The Season 20 Top 24 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. In turn, each of these “American Idol” Season 20 finalists performed for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Pop star Bebe Rexha and Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen served as mentors. The Top 24 returned to Hollywood where they have continued to compete until a new champion is crowned. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts. Additional mentors this season have included Gabby Barrett, Derek Hough, will.i.am and Underwood.

See photos of each of these “American Idol” season 20 finalists, read their bios and find out the songs they’ve sung to date. This gallery will be updated weekly.

