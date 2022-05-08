Who’s performing on ‘American Idol’ tonight? Meet the Top 7 finalists competing for America’s vote

The Top 7 finalists for Season 20 of “American Idol” will sing for America’s vote on Sunday, May 8 on ABC. All-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will offer insights to the contestants as they perform in a special Mother’s Day episode and sing viral hits made popular on TikTok. Grammy Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. View our gallery of the Season 20 Top 7 finalists above.

The Season 20 Top 24 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. In turn, each of these “American Idol” Season 20 finalists performed for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Pop star Bebe Rexha and Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen served as mentors. The Top 24 returned to Hollywood where they will continue to compete until a new champion is crowned. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts. Additional mentors this season have included Gabby Barrett and Derek Hough.

See photos of each of these “American Idol” season 20 finalists, read their bios and find out the songs they’ve sung to date. This gallery will be updated weekly.

