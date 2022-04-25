Who’s performing on ‘American Song Contest’ tonight? April 25 lineup includes Allen Stone, Hueston …

Who’s performing on “American Song Contest” tonight? The April 25, 2022 lineup notably includes four of the five national jury selections: Washington’s Allen Stone, Rhode Island’s Hueston, Kentucky’s Jordan Smith and Michigan’s Ada LeAnn. Scroll down to meet all 11 participants that will take the stage during the Semi-Finals 1 round on Monday night. The five contestants from this group who receive enough votes from the national jury and the at-home viewers will advance to the Grand Final on May 9. As always, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 6 preview:

Alabama: Ni/Co singing “The Difference”

Ni/Co is a duo made up of Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones. They began gaining popularity in 2019 from their YouTube videos, which have accumulated more than 40 million views. The pop duo has had their music featured on various networks, including the CW, VH1, NBC, BET, TNT, Starz and Freeform. Their growing audience has granted them attention and opportunities to work with brands such as Google, Adobe, Volkswagen, Reese’s, Dell, Chips Ahoy, Fender and more. They have an insatiable passion to perform and pull inspiration from wanting to touch the lives of everyone who hears their music. Ni/Co is so excited to represent Alabama as that is where the duo discovered their love for music and one another.

Colorado: Riker Lynch singing “Feel the Love”

Riker Lynch, who was born and raised in Colorado, knows a thing or two about being a multi-faceted entertainer. He’s played for a decade in the pop band R5, toured with alt-rock duo the Driver Era and has his own trop-rock artist project, Riker and the Beachcombers. Riker opts to color outside of the lines by blurring genres from rock to reggae to pop, ensuring that everything he touches is as unique as himself. Since touring across the globe and releasing a plethora of albums and songs, he’s garnered praise from the likes of Billboard and NME and accumulated a feverish fanbase. After getting a taste of acting upon joining the cast of “Glee” for three seasons (seasons 2-4), and accumulating over a dozen of credits, Riker has completely immersed himself in every aspect of filmmaking. As a writer, director and producer, he solely created two short films — the comedy “Lyft Me Up” and the sci-fi comedy “Aliens on Halloween.” Riker is so excited to represent the good vibes that Colorado brings to the world with its beautiful nature combined with a great city.

Kentucky: Jordan Smith singing “Sparrow”

Jordan Smith is a singer/songwriter best known for winning season nine of NBC’s hit reality television series “The Voice.” The Kentucky native holds the record as the highest-selling artist in “The Voice” history, dethroning Adele’s “Hello” at #1 on the iTunes charts three times during his run on the show and becoming the first artist ever to replace himself at #1 on the Christian Billboard chart. Jordan has since released four albums and toured extensively around the world, sharing the stage with artists such as Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks and Lionel Richie. He also wrote the song “Ashes,” performed by Celine Dion for the movie “Deadpool 2.” Being a Kentuckian is something Jordan has always been proud of and representing the state is an honor.

Massachusetts: Jared Lee signing “Shameless”

Jared Lee is a singer, songwriter and platinum-selling producer who has amassed well over 80 million streams online writing and producing for a diverse group of globally renowned artists, including Jason Derulo, Jordin Sparks, TIESTO and Michael Bolton. He has been enlisted by some of the world’s top DJ’s, including Nicky Romero, Markus Schulz and Fedde Le Grand, to write and feature as a lead vocalist on their original music. Jared wrote, produced and performed the theme song “Don’t Wish Your Life Away” for the film “Fantasy Island.” His most recent collaborations include “Those Were the Days” with Midnight Kids (top 10 song on U.S. dance charts), ”Ain’t Deep Enough” with Autograf and “Afterglow” with Nicky Romero and Gattuso. He is representing his home state of Massachusetts.

Michigan: Ada LeAnn singing “Natalie”

Ada LeAnn is a 16-year-old singer and songwriter from Michigan and known for her ability to write emotional lyrics about relationships that are real and relatable to her audience. Ada strives to be a voice for teenagers like herself to show them that they are heard, understood and not alone. She has released two EPs and multiple covers with a discography of 18 songs.

Montana: Jonah Prill singing “Fire It Up”

Over a million people across the country and around the world were initially roped in by Jonah Prill’s cowboy charm and simple way of life with his horses, cowboy charm and Montana lifestyle on TikTok. With his account, Jonah gained a loyal following of over a million people by 2020 to see his journey to country music stardom. From rocking school assemblies in 3rd grade, singing in choirs through europe by highschool, and joining every band in college. It wasn’t long before Prill knew he wanted to release his own music and become a household name in country music. This Casanova’s ability to infuse his country music heritage and down-home upbringing into the lyrics and melodies of his music is what might make him one of the genre’s most intriguing new artists. The grandson of country artist Dean Evans, Prill seems poised to lead a new generation into a new chapter, a chapter filled with pages of an authentic life lived by a simple man from Billings, Montana.

New Hampshire: MARi singing “Fly”

MARi is a singer-songwriter with powerhouse pipes and red carpet-ready fierce fashion that embodies all the makings of a superstar. Her Cuban and Puerto Rican roots play a large factor in her music, as does her hometown in New Hampshire, larger than life personality and fashion (as seen in both New York & London Fashion Week). MARi is a Billboard top 20-charting artist, top 5 in the UK and has participated in mega-parades, and appeared on “Despierta America” (“Good Morning America”) and “La Voz,” the Spanish version of “The Voice.”

Oklahoma: AleXa singing “Wonderland”

Proud to represent the state where she was born and raised until the age of 21, Alex Christine, known professionally as AleXa (알렉사), is a K-pop singer, dancer and songwriter who grew up in Tulsa. A lifelong dancer, AleXa was first drawn to K-pop because of its strong performance identity. After nearly a million fan votes determined her the winner of online talent competition Rising Legends, she was one of the 96 chosen to participate in “Produce 48,” the most competitive audition show in Korea. In 2019, AleXa made her multilingual K-pop debut with “Bomb,” which has received nearly 22 million views to date and hit #7 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. A year later AleXa released extended plays “Do Or Die” and “Decoherence,” garnering wins for two of Korea’s most prestigious awards. In 2021, AleXa released Y2K-inspired “ReviveR” with dance track “Xtra,” performed the national anthem for the Los Angeles Dodgers and became the first K-pop artist to host a fan meeting in the metaverse within the action shooter game Scavengers.

Rhode Island: Hueston singing “Held On Too Long”

Originally from Rhode Island, artist, songwriter and producer Cory Hueston was previously the frontman of the indie/alternative-duo the Blancos, but has since shifted his sights to his very first solo project. Drawing from past and present experiences, his dark and soulful sonics highlight his innate abilities as both a writer and producer. With a voice and energy of a mystic viking, the only thing overshadowing his vocals is his wild fingerings on the six string. Mysterious and gritty, his new sound represents the hard-working people of his hometown.

Washington: Allen Stone singing “A Bit of Both”

Allen Stone was raised in the small town of Chewelah, Wash., and grew up on gospel music, spending much of his childhood as a pastor’s son watching his parents lead their congregation in song. By the time he was 11, he’d picked up a guitar, wrote his first song and soon began self-recording demo tapes to pass along to classmates. After dropping out of college, he moved to Seattle to kickstart his music career, often driving up and down the West Coast to play any and all gigs he could. He quickly developed a reputation for powerful live shows, playing up to 200 dates a year. In the years since, Allen has built a devoted following on the strength of his ability to channel a weight-of-the-world sensitivity into his songs while still radiating hope and promise. His easy grace in blending everything from edgy soul-pop and earthy folk-rock to throwback R&B and Parliament-inspired funk is reflected in his five full length albums – from his 2010 self-released debut album, “Last to Speak,” to 2021’s “Apart,” an intimate album recorded in a converted cabin during the pandemic. As a performer who has traveled the world, coming back to Washington has always been the only place Allen wants to call home. He is honored to be representing his state in this competition.

Wyoming: Ryan Charles singing “New Boot Goofin'”

Western rapper Ryan Charles from Wyoming brings a style all his own — meshing the cowboy lifestyle with flow of 2000’s rap. A natural-born entertainer, Charles quickly became one of the most skilled freestyle rappers on the school bus. As an artist, Charles has released a few singles, including the jiggy buckaroo bop “Gettin’ Western” in 2020 and most recently “Old Dirt Fancy” in 2021. Known for his signature fashion sense, light-hearted twang and high-energy live shows, Charles now continues to work on new music in Nashville.