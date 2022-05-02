Who’s performing on ‘American Song Contest’ tonight? May 2 lineup includes Tyler Braden, Michael Bolton …

Who’s performing on “American Song Contest” tonight? The May 2, 2022 lineup notably includes Tennessee’s Tyler Braden, the last of the five national jury selections; the other four took the stage last week. There’s also Michael Bolton, a two-time Grammy winner for “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” and “When A Man Loves A Woman.” Scroll down to meet all 11 participants that will take the stage during the Semi-Finals 2 round on Monday night. The five contestants from this group who receive enough votes from the national jury and the at-home viewers will advance to the Grand Final on May 9. As always, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.

SEE How to vote for ‘American Song Contest’

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 7 preview:

American Samoa’s Tenelle singing “Full Circle”

Tenelle Luafalemana has been described by many as “a breath of fresh air.” Tenelle isn’t exactly sure when her love for singing first started, but suggests that growing up with a big family, where talent shows are more competitive than the “X-Factor” itself, may have well done it. Tenelle describes her home of Samoa as magical and as a child, recalls listening to artists such as Lauryn Hill, Fiji, Whitney Houston, Betty Wright and Aswad. Tenelle is now a Grammy Award-nominated and Billboard-charted artist. She’s honored to represent American Samoa, her family and the entirety of her people. Her music video “Shine” was shot on her grandmother’s property, where her grandmother lives, and where her ancestors are buried. She’s honored to share their story.

California’s Sweet Taboo singing “Keys to the Kingdom”

Sweet Taboo is a Los Angeles-based Latina group consisting of Jen, Sami and rapper ICP Bre. Their sound is described as a mix of R&B, hip-hop and pop with a Latin flare. Their songs have a little bit of English and a little bit of Spanish, and a whole lot of boss bitch. Sweet Taboo’s song covers have gone viral, garnering millions of views on TikTok and have been reposted by DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Russ, and Bia. All born and raised in California, they are proud to represent their state.

Connecticut’s Michael Bolton singing “Beautiful World”

Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Bolton is strongly committed to humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities. In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards, three Emmy Award nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned more than 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His coming-of-age story starts in Connecticut, where he was born and raised and most importantly where he discovered his love of singing and songwriting. He’s proud to represent the state as an artist and as someone who still loves going home to Connecticut.

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ semi-finalists (so far): Re-watch performances of their original songs

Georgia’s Stela Cole singing “DIY”

Stela Cole is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Living in the ATL until she was 18, it is where she has spent the bulk of her life, and her reason for loving music. Stela formally announced herself in 2018 with her debut single, “You F O,” which Refinery 29 labeled “addictive” while Pop Dust promised “Stela Cole will absolutely blow your mind.” After 2020’s sophomore EP, “Woman of the Hour,” Stela blazed through 2021 growing her audience exponentially in the process. She enters this year with 1 million monthly listeners, 500,000 followers across her social accounts, and millions of people recognizing her vocal style and lyrics. She’s honored to represent Georgia, a place she still considers home.

Kansas’s Broderick Jones singing “Tell Me”

Broderick Jones is a singer/songwriter known for his smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances. Broderick raked up over 35 million streams alone with no backing, helping him put a spotlight on the city and move closer towards his dream of becoming the biggest artist ever from Kansas. Broderick is thrilled to represent his state and show America that if he can make it from here, than anyone can.

New York’s Enisa singing “Green Light”

New York local ENISA has spent her whole life preparing for this journey as a first-generation American born to Albanian parents. Following her graduation from Brooklyn’s esteemed Edward R. Murrow High School, she attended Brooklyn College and continued to develop her unique musical vision. A series of distinctive cover versions exploded across social media, earning her millions of views and critical acclaim from the likes of Complex, XXL, ThisSongIsSick and more. ENISA continued to hone her diverse musical approach, infusing contemporary soul pop with Middle Eastern flourishes inspired by her own Muslim heritage. Track releases like Scridge and Genda’s viral smash “Karma (Remix)” and such solo singles as “Burn This Bridge” and “Wait for Love” showcased a spectacular knack for raw soul and endless attitude, earning her close to 16 million views and more than 3 million global streams.

North Carolina’s John Morgan singing “Right in the Middle”

With a style that’s defined by melodic grit and a craftsman’s approach to songwriting, John Morgan brings a blue-collar toughness to country that’s pulled straight from the only life he knows. Hailing from a tiny town called Sylva, deep in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, John grew up immersed in bluegrass tradition and even toured the festival circuit each summer in a family band before diving into songwriting, inspired by six-string legends from Tony Rice to John Mayer. More than a year after selling everything he had to follow his dream, an only-in-Nashville story involving an Uber driver named John Edwards and impressive demos led to a writing session with Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy — two incredible songwriters and longtime bandmates of country superstar Jason Aldean. That session led to Aldean cutting eight songs written by John, including his Grammy Award-nominated #1 smash hit with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” and Aldean signing John to Night Train Records, his imprint with BBR Music Group. John’s debut track, “Coldest Beer in Town,” was released in 2021 while he toured the nation as part of Aldean’s “Back in the Saddle” tour. John is proud to represent his home state of North Carolina.

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants for Season 1

North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks singing “Can’t Make You Love Me”

Chloe Fredericks grew up listening to some of country music’s great artists, including Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris, and often receives comparisons to powerhouse singer-songwriters Adele and Amy Winehouse. Her mom would always call Chloe her “little singing birdy” and some of Chloe’s fondest memories are singing alongside her dad. She was raised on a ranch in North Dakota and learned the cowboy way of living – if you get bucked off of a horse, you get right back on. It’s helped carry Chloe through the more trying times in the ever-changing music business.

Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagan singing “Loko”

Christian Pagan is a singer, songwriter, musician and actor known for winning the first edition of “Idol Puerto Rico,” a feat that showcased his versatility and depth as a vocal performer. His first studio album, “Más de lo Que Soy,” debuted at #6 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart and his single, “Desde que se fue,” also hit the charts. Christian was also cast in the Telemundo telenovela “Guerra de Ídolos” where he had the opportunity to write songs for the soundtrack. Recently, he was featured in the Amazon TV series “The Bay.”

Tennessee’s Tyler Braden singing “Seventeen”

Tyler Braden was inspired to pursue a musical career from a young age by legend Hank Williams. He moved from his small town in Alabama to Nashville to pursue a career in music, teaching himself guitar and working as a firefighter in the meantime. He’s now a budding star with more than 70 million streams to his name and a growing list of major tour credits. In January, Braden made his Grand Ole Opry debut setting the tone for big things to come this year, including representing Tennessee on “American Song Contest.” Tennessee is where his music career really found its footing and he says he owes it all to the state. Tyler is prepared and excited to represent it in the best way he knows how.

Texas’s Grant Knoche singing “Mr. Independent”

Grant Knoche, 19, taught himself to write and produce in his childhood bedroom and he hasn’t looked back since. Grant’s synth-driven, deep bass and intimate pop songs have all been written and produced by him. On his way to gathering over 900,000 followers, Grant has spent most of his life on the road performing more than 160 shows across America, including on “Today,” at Radio City Music Hall, Woodstock and many other locales. Grant’s debut EP, “Color Me Blue,” has been featured on multiple top playlists and he was recently called out by Ones to Watch as “One of today’s finest rising pop stars.” Grant’s excited to represent his home state of Texas.