Who’s performing on ‘American Song Contest’ tonight? April 11 lineup includes Savannah Keyes, Allen Stone …

Who’s performing on “American Song Contest” tonight? The April 11, 2022 lineup includes Utah’s country singer Savannah Keyes and Washington’s folk rock artist Allen Stone. Scroll down to see all 11 participants that will take the stage during the Qualifiers 4 round on Monday night. The four contestants from this group who receive enough votes from the national jury and the at-home viewers will advance to the all-important Semi-Finals. As always, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 4 preview:

Allen Stone (Washington): Allen Stone was raised in the small town of Chewelah, Wash., and grew up on gospel music, spending much of his childhood as a pastor’s son watching his parents lead their congregation in song. By the time he was 11, he’d picked up a guitar, wrote his first song and soon began self-recording demo tapes to pass along to classmates. After dropping out of college, he moved to Seattle to kickstart his music career, often driving up and down the West Coast to play any and all gigs he could. He quickly developed a reputation for powerful live shows, playing up to 200 dates a year. In the years since, Allen has built a devoted following on the strength of his ability to channel a weight-of-the-world sensitivity into his songs while still radiating hope and promise. His easy grace in blending everything from edgy soul-pop and earthy folk-rock to throwback R&B and Parliament-inspired funk is reflected in his five full length albums – from his 2010 self-released debut album, “Last to Speak,” to 2021’s “Apart,” an intimate album recorded in a converted cabin during the pandemic. As a performer who has traveled the world, coming back to Washington has always been the only place Allen wants to call home. He is honored to be representing his state in this competition.

Alexis Cunningham (West Virginia): Born and raised in West Virginia, Alexis Cunningham got her start on YouTube writing songs on her acoustic guitar and signed her first development deal at age 19. Two years later she recorded an EP with touring musician and producer Robin DiMaggio. At age 23, she wrote and recorded a folk album with music producer Eric Bazilian and toured Sweden. Together, Alexis and Bazilian have entered into a long-lasting creative partnership, writing and recording a multitude of styles. It was with Slovenian producer Martin Stibernik that they found their right sound in a new album with the first single, “The Medicine,” released early this year. Alexis is thrilled to represent her home state on “American Song Contest.”

Bri Steves (Pennsylvania): Atlantic Records’ new rapper, singer and songwriter Bri Steves will not fit in any societal boxes. The 25-year-old MC from Philadelphia is as multi-layered as she is multi-talented and was first inspired by greats such as Marvin Gaye and Lauryn Hill. At age 10, she began studying the viola at the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. Some years later, champion lyricists like Biggie, Joey Bad Ass and J Cole inspired her to start rapping. While attending Temple University, she began experimenting with her singing voice and eventually maturated into a double threat on the mic. Before graduating, she signed with Atlantic Records and balanced her final collegiate year alongside studio time in Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles where she worked with several high-level producers, including Sonny Digital.

Bronson Varde (Hawaii): Bronson Varde is a singer/songwriter who grew up listening to Hawaiian and island reggae music termed “Jawaiian” by the locals. This style of music heavily influenced him as a songwriter and he still incorporates it in his music today. Varde has gained a local following with original music released under the band name No Pressure. He continues to follow his passion for music and songwriting in hopes that one day his songs will be heard around the world. He feels he’s not only representing himself in this competition, but a whole state and culture.

Jared Lee (Massachusetts): Jared Lee is a singer, songwriter and platinum-selling producer who has amassed well over 80 million streams online writing and producing for a diverse group of globally renowned artists, including Jason Derulo, Jordin Sparks, TIESTO and Michael Bolton. He has been enlisted by some of the world’s top DJ’s, including Nicky Romero, Markus Schulz and Fedde Le Grand, to write and feature as a lead vocalist on their original music. Jared wrote, produced and performed the theme song “Don’t Wish Your Life Away” for the film “Fantasy Island.” His most recent collaborations include “Those Were the Days” with Midnight Kids (top 10 song on U.S. dance charts), ”Ain’t Deep Enough” with Autograf and “Afterglow” with Nicky Romero and Gattuso. He is representing his home state of Massachusetts.

Las Marias (Arizona): Las Marías are 21-year-old twins Maria Isabel and Maria Teresa, both of whom can sing mariachi, corridos, norteñas, cumbias and sierreño. In 2008 the group’s parents were deported and relocated to Nogales, where they started taking music lessons and got more involved in regional Mexican music and their Mexican culture. Las Marías have collaborated with influential artists in the regional Mexican genre and are currently opening for Paquita la Del Barrio, a legend in this genre. To date they have released five albums and are currently working on their sixth. They’re proud to represent Arizona because throughout their lifetime they have had the opportunity to live and perform regional Mexican music throughout their beautiful state.

MARi (New Hampshire): MARi is a singer-songwriter with powerhouse pipes and red carpet-ready fierce fashion that embodies all the makings of a superstar. Her Cuban and Puerto Rican roots play a large factor in her music, as does her hometown in New Hampshire, larger than life personality and fashion (as seen in both New York & London Fashion Week). MARi is a Billboard top 20-charting artist, top 5 in the UK and has participated in mega-parades, and appeared on “Despierta America” (“Good Morning America”) and “La Voz,” the Spanish version of “The Voice.”

NËITHER (Washington, D.C.): NËITHER, is a multi-disciplinary creative who has written songs alongside legends George Clinton (“Parliament”) and Ty$, developed original content for Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions (“The Chi,” “Queen + Slim”), sung background for Childish Gambino and acted in shows produced by Broadway heavyweights Charles Randolph Wright, Kenny Leon and Oprah Winfrey. This magic and mystery is what has colored him in such a dynamic way, with his music leaning into an eclectic sonic blend of R&B, hip-hop, pop and even classical elements. NËITHER wants to contribute to the new voice and history of the D.C. area and redefine what it means to be an artist from there.

Savannah Keyes (Utah): From Utah originally, Savannah Keyes has been writing songs since age 13 after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Her influences in the pop world and roots in country music allow her to bring a new mix for the country genre. After moving to Nashville, she became a radio host and correspondent for Radio Disney Country’s new show “Let the Girls Play” and released a debut EP, “I’m Not California.”

Stela Cole (Georgia): Stela Cole is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Living in the ATL until she was 18, it is where she has spent the bulk of her life, and her reason for loving music. Stela formally announced herself in 2018 with her debut single, “You F O,” which Refinery 29 labeled “addictive” while Pop Dust promised “Stela Cole will absolutely blow your mind.” After 2020’s sophomore EP, “Woman of the Hour,” Stela blazed through 2021 growing her audience exponentially in the process. She enters this year with 1 million monthly listeners, 500,000 followers across her social accounts, and millions of people recognizing her vocal style and lyrics. She’s honored to represent Georgia, a place she still considers home.

The Crystal Method (Nevada): For nearly three decades, the Crystal Method has remained one of the most influential and well-respected acts in electronic music. Co-founded by Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan in 1993, the Grammy Award-nominated duo defined the sound of a generation — pioneering the big-beat genre, popularizing electronic music with mainstream audiences and establishing America as a force in the European and British music scene. While Kirkland reimagined the Crystal Method as a solo act in 2017 following Jordan’s retirement, the momentum has never slowed — even during a pandemic. Now, after an unprecedented few years, the innovative musician, producer and DJ continues the evolution with the Crystal Method’s seventh studio album and his second solo outing, “The Trip Out.” Growing up in Las Vegas, Scott got to see first-hand how quickly the city and state grew in size and relevance to the broader entertainment world. So for him to be able to come back and represent the great state of Nevada for “ASC” is a thrill.

This Qualifiers 4 lineup includes mostly solo singers (Allen Stone, Alexis Cunningham, Bri Steves, Bronson Varde, Jared Lee, MARi, NËITHER, Savannah Keyes, Stela Cole), plus a mariachi duo (Las Marias) and an electronic duo (The Crystal Method). To see photos and bios for this fourth group of contestants, scroll through our detailed photo gallery.