Who’s performing on ‘American Song Contest’ tonight? April 18 lineup includes Sweet Taboo, Andrew Sheppard …

Who’s performing on “American Song Contest” tonight? The April 18, 2022 lineup includes California girl group Sweet Taboo and Idaho folk singer Andrew Sheppard. Scroll down to meet all 11 participants that will take the stage during the Qualifiers 5 round on Monday night. The four contestants from this group who receive enough votes from the national jury and the at-home viewers will advance to the all-important Semi-Finals. As always, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.

SEE How to vote for ‘American Song Contest’

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 5 preview:

American Samoa: Tenelle Luafalemana has been described by many as “a breath of fresh air.” Tenelle isn’t exactly sure when her love for singing first started, but suggests that growing up with a big family, where talent shows are more competitive than the “X-Factor” itself, may have well done it. Tenelle describes her home of Samoa as magical and as a child, recalls listening to artists such as Lauryn Hill, Fiji, Whitney Houston, Betty Wright and Aswad. Tenelle is now a Grammy Award-nominated and Billboard-charted artist. She’s honored to represent American Samoa, her family and the entirety of her people. Her music video “Shine” was shot on her grandmother’s property, where her grandmother lives, and where her ancestors are buried. She’s honored to share their story.

California: Sweet Taboo is a Los Angeles-based Latina group consisting of Jen, Sami and rapper ICP Bre. Their sound is described as a mix of R&B, hip-hop and pop with a Latin flare. Their songs have a little bit of English and a little bit of Spanish, and a whole lot of boss bitch. Sweet Taboo’s song covers have gone viral, garnering millions of views on TikTok and have been reposted by DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Russ, and Bia. All born and raised in California, they are proud to represent their state.

Guam: Jason J. is an independent artist, songwriter and father of two known for his distinct vocals and blend of island reggae and alternative music. Since Jason first started writing original music in 2004, he has now gone on to play multiple national tours and large reggae festivals. He made the top 10 of the Billboard reggae chart in 2017 with his first solo release, “Luminosity EP.” Jason come from a traditional Filipino family and spent the first 23 years of his life surrounded by Guam culture and its musical influences.

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ semi-finalists (so far): Re-watch performances of their original songs

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard is a singer, songwriter, and musician who started making albums in 2009 and has been touring and recording ever since. His last album, “Steady Your Aim,” was released in 2018. Andrew’s music is often described as heartland rock. No matter how his music hits you, it’ll give you a glimpse of where you’ve been and where you’re going.

Illinois: Justin Jesso grew up in the relatively small village of Glencoe, Illinois – just under 30 minutes from Chicago. His family’s musical roots run deep in the state of Illinois, with his great grandfather being a bandleader in Chicago in the 20’s. As a celebrated artist and songwriter, Justin has over a billion streams for his collaborations with international pop greats such as Ricky Martin, Maluma, the Backstreet Boys and Norwegian producer Kygo (co-writing and featuring on his global smash “Stargazing”). Signed to Sony, Justin released his debut EP, “Let It Be Me,” in 2019, featuring singles “Getting Closer” and “Let It Be Me” (featuring Nina Nesbitt). His most recent DJ collaborations with Alle Farben, “As Far as Feelings Go,” peaked at #3 on the German radio charts, and his follow-up single, “Bigger Than,” with Norwegian producing duo Seeb (Pill In Ibiza) has over 60 million streams.

Maryland: Sisqo, longtime frontman of the multi-platinum group Dru Hill and a Grammy Award-nominated solo artist, is a 25-year music veteran whose hits include “Tell Me,” “Incomplete,” “In My Bed,” “5 Steps,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “We’re Not Making Love No More” and the smash single “The Thong Song.” In 2000, he won six Billboard Music Awards, including Male Artist of the Year. He was born Mark Althavean Andrews in Baltimore, a city synonymous with drugs and extreme violence, and it served as the rearing site for an artist who has exceeded expectations throughout his life. At a time when charismatic singers who can really sing and dance is a rarity, Sisqo shines as the consummate showman fearless in his pursuit to push the limits of creativity.

Michigan: Ada LeAnn is a 16-year-old singer and songwriter from Michigan and known for her ability to write emotional lyrics about relationships that are real and relatable to her audience. Ada strives to be a voice for teenagers like herself to show them that they are heard, understood and not alone. She has released two EPs and multiple covers with a discography of 18 songs.

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants for Season 1

Missouri: HALIE is a singer, songwriter and model who was born and raised in Thayer, Mo., where country music was prevalent. After graduating from high school, HALIE moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. As a distant relative of country music legend Jimmie Rodgers, music is in her bloodline, inspiring her dream to become a musician. One of her greatest opportunities so far was becoming a winner on NBC’s “Songland” after Martina McBride chose to record her song “Girls Like Me.” HALIE is thrilled to represent her home state of Missouri on “American Song Contest.”

New Mexico: Khalisol, real name Zachary Chicoine, is a 26-year-old from New Mexico who has found success in the music industry through ghost writing for various K-pop groups while also producing and releasing his own music. His music, which can be found on all major platforms, is a breath of fresh air, mixing soul and hip-hop to create a very distinct sound. He delivers lyrics that speak on his life and view of the world around him as well as within his spirit. It has earned him double platinum, platinum and gold certifications in K-pop with groups Super M and NCT Dream. Khalisol has also created a successful streetwear clothing brand and is offering musical workshops.

North Carolina: John Morgan — with a style that’s defined by melodic grit and a craftsman’s approach to songwriting, he brings a blue-collar toughness to country that’s pulled straight from the only life he knows. Hailing from a tiny town called Sylva, deep in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, John grew up immersed in bluegrass tradition and even toured the festival circuit each summer in a family band before diving into songwriting, inspired by six-string legends from Tony Rice to John Mayer. More than a year after selling everything he had to follow his dream, an only-in-Nashville story involving an Uber driver named John Edwards and impressive demos led to a writing session with Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy — two incredible songwriters and longtime bandmates of country superstar Jason Aldean. That session led to Aldean cutting eight songs written by John, including his Grammy Award-nominated #1 smash hit with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” and Aldean signing John to Night Train Records, his imprint with BBR Music Group. John’s debut track, “Coldest Beer in Town,” was released in 2021 while he toured the nation as part of Aldean’s “Back in the Saddle” tour. John is proud to represent his home state of North Carolina.

Vermont: Josh Panda is known for his passionate stage performances, booming four-octave vocal range and for playing in a wide range of musical styles, including pop, Americana, country, soul, blues, disco and rock. Josh has currently released three studio and one live albums, and has toured throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Josh is thrilled to represent Vermont as he feels its people have always embraced him as he is, and he is proud to call the state home.