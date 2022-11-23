Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? November 23 lineup features Snowstorm taking on 2 new challengers

This week two all new creepy characters take “The Masked Singer” stage to challenge Snowstorm for a spot in the semifinals. Two celebs will be unmasked while one heads to the next round to take on Harp and Lambs. Who will be named the King or Queen on “Fright Night”? Check out costumes for performers singing Wednesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX, below.

Famous faces hidden inside outrageous costumes will sing for panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in hopes of winning the Golden Mask trophy. Host Nick Cannon emcees the wild and wacky fun.

Each episode will feature several jaw-dropping performances by intricately disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show! That celebrity will get a front row seat in the “Masked Singer” VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

Next, the Top Two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of “The Masked Singer” and move on to the next week’s episode against new competition, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semifinals.

Harp won Round 1, sending home Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Barry Williams), Fortune Teller (Daymond John).

Lambs won Round 2, leaving Maize (Mario Cantone), Mermaid (Gloria Gaynor), Beetle (Jerry Springer), Robo Girl (Kat Graham) Walrus (Joey Lawrence) and Milkshake (Le’Veon Bell) behind.

Snowstorm leads Round 3 after defeating Bride (Chris Jericho) and Avocado (Adam Carolla) last week. Venus Flytrap (George Foreman) and Gopher (George Clinton) were eliminated the week prior.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, November 23:

Snowstorm

Scarecrow

Sir Bug a Boo

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.