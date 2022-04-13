Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? April 13 lineup includes Group B finalists

Who’s performing tonight (April 13) on “The Masked Singer” Season 7? It’s the Group B finals, which means Armadillo, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster will face off on the big stage. Two singers will be unmasked, leaving just one performer from Team Good or Team Cuddly to advance to the grand finale. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

Two contestants have already been unmasked from this group, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Lemur couldn’t measure up after her performance of “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King and was revealed to be supermodel Christie Brinkley. Hydra was the next singer to “take it off” following their performance of “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top, revealing magicians Penn & Teller. That leaves nine performers in contention for the Golden Mask trophy.

Season 7 is split up into three teams: The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly. However, they’ve also been chosen at random to compete in Group A, Group B and Group C. Group B is made up of two singers from Team Good (Armadillo and Ringmaster), one from Team Bad (Hydra) and two from Team Cuddly (Lemur and Miss Teddy). Team Good’s Firefly won Group A and Group C will be unleashed on April 20.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox:

Armadillo

Round 1 performance: “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers

Round 2 performance: “I Fought the Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four

Panelists’ guesses: Chuck Norris, Erik Estrada, Vin Diesel, Gary Busey, William H. Macey, Jay Leno

Miss Teddy

Round 1 performance: “Tell it to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne

Round 2 performance: “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato

Panelists’ guesses: Jill Scott, CeCe Peniston, Gloria Gaynor, Jennifer Hudson, CeCe Winans

Ringmaster

Round 1 performance: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Round 2 performance: “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

Panelists’ guesses: Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift, Zara Larsson

