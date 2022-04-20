Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? April 20 lineup includes Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box…

Who’s performing tonight (April 20) on “The Masked Singer” Season 7? Five brand new colorful creatures will hit the stage as Group C is unleashed on the competition. Prince from Team Good, Jack in the Box and Queen Cobra from Team Bad, and Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny from Team Cuddly will each sing for the first time. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

Last week Ringmaster was named the Group B champion following instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. She joins Firefly in the Season 7 finale, making Team Good two-for-two so far. Can Prince make it an all-good finale?

So far this season eight performers have been eliminated: Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo and Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy.

Season 7 is split up into three teams: The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly. However, they’ve also been chosen at random to compete in Group A, Group B and Group C. This third group will occupy the stage for the next three weeks, leading up to the Season 7 finale on May 18.

