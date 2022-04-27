Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? April 27 lineup includes Baby Mammoth, Prince…

Who’s performing tonight (April 27) on “The Masked Singer” Season 7? It’s the Group C semi-finals, which means Baby Mammoth, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny will face off on the big stage. One singer will be unmasked, just like last week, so three will advance to the Group C final next week. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

One contestant has already been unmasked from this group, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Jack in the Box couldn’t measure up after his performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers and was revealed to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. That leaves six performers in contention for the Golden Mask trophy.

Season 7 is split up into three teams: The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly. However, they’ve also been chosen at random to compete in Group A, Group B and Group C. Group C is made up of one singers from Team Good (Prince), two from Team Bad (Jack in the Box and Queen Cobra) and two from Team Cuddly (Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny).

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, April 27:

Baby Mammoth

Round 1 performance: “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline

Panelists’ guesses: Nancy Kerrigan, Kathleen Turner, Rachel Ray

Prince

Round 1 performance: “La Copa de la Vida” by Ricky Martin

Panelists’ guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez

Queen Cobra

Round 1 performance: “Good as Hell” by Lizzo

Panelists’ guesses: Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith, Brandy & Monica, Anne Hathaway

Space Bunny

Round 1 performance: “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte

Panelists’ guesses: Damian Lillard, Sean Paul, LeBron James

