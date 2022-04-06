Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? April 6 lineup includes Armadillo, Miss Teddy…

Who’s performing tonight (April 6) on “The Masked Singer” Season 7? It’s the Group B semi-finals, which means Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster will face off on the big stage. One singer will be unmasked, just like last week, so three will advance to the Group B final next week. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

One contestant has already been unmasked from this group, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Lemur couldn’t measure up after her performance of “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King and was revealed to be supermodel Christie Brinkley. That leaves 10 performers in contention for the Golden Mask trophy.

Season 7 is split up into three teams: The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly. However, they’ve also been chosen at random to compete in Group A, Group B and Group C. Group B is made up of two singers from Team Good (Armadillo and Ringmaster), one from Team Bad (Hydra) and two from Team Cuddly (Lemur and Miss Teddy).

SEE Good, Bad and Cuddly costumes revealed for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, April 6:

Armadillo

Round 1 performance: “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers

Panelists’ guesses: Chuck Norris, Erik Estrada, Vin Diesel

Hydra

Round 1 performance: “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train

Panelists’ guesses: Martin Short, John Goodman, Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase

Miss Teddy

Round 1 performance: “Tell it to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne

Panelists’ guesses: Jill Scott, CeCe Peniston, Loretta Devine

Ringmaster

Round 1 performance: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Panelists’ guesses: Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.