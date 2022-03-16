Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? March 16 lineup includes Thingamabob, Firefly…

Who’s performing tonight (March 16) on “The Masked Singer” Season 7? It’s the Group A semi-finals, which means Cyclops, Firefly, Ram and Thingamabob will face off on the big stage. One singer will be unmasked, just like last week, so three will advance to the Group A final next week. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

One contestant has already been unmasked from this group, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. McTerrier couldn’t measure up after his performance of “Working for the Weekend” by Loverboy and was revealed to be celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman. That leaves fourteen performers in contention for the Golden Mask trophy.

Season 7 is split up into three teams: The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly. However, they’ve also been chosen at random to compete in Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A is made up of two singers from Team Good (Firefly and McTerrier), two from Team Bad (Cyclops and Ram) and one from Team Cuddly (Thingamabob). Group B and Group C have yet to be revealed.

SEE Good, Bad and Cuddly costumes revealed for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, March 16:

Cyclops

Round 1 performance: “My Sacrifice” by Creed

Panelists’ guesses: William Zabka, Danny McBride, Rob Dyrdek

Firefly

Round 1 performance: “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan

Panelists’ guesses: Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler, Monica

Ram

Round 1 performance: “I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick

Panelists’ guesses: Jim Harbaugh, Matthew Stafford, Peyton Manning

Thingamabob

Round 1 performance: “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi

Panelists’ guesses: James Hetfield, Chris Jericho, Terrell Owens

