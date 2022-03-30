Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? March 30 lineup includes Armadillo, Miss Teddy…

Who’s performing tonight (March 30) on “The Masked Singer” Season 7? Five brand new colorful creatures will hit the stage as Group B is unleashed on the competition. Hydra from Team Bad, Lemur and Miss Teddy from Team Cuddly, and Ringmaster and Armadillo from Team Good will perform in what has been advertised as the “most insane episode yet.” Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

Last week Firefly was named the Group A champion following instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Thingamabob was runner-up despite 75% of our readers saying he deserves a spot in the finale. Cyclops finished in third.

So far this season, four costumes from Group A have been unmasked: Team Good’s McTerrier (Duff Goldman), Team Bad’s Ram (Joe Buck), Team Bad’s Cyclops (Jorge Garcia) and Team Cuddly’s Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata). That means the surviving singer from Group A, Firefly, has advanced to the Season 7 finale.

Season 7 is split up into three teams: The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly. However, they’ve also been chosen at random to compete in Group A, Group B and Group C. Group B is made up of two singers from Team Good (Armadillo and Ringmaster), one from Team Bad (Hydra) and two from Team Cuddly (Lemur and Miss Teddy). Group C isn’t expected to hit the stage until April 20, a week after the Group B finals.

