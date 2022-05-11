Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? May 11 lineup includes best performances from Season 7

There is just one more week before Firefly, Ringmaster and Prince duke it out to become “The Masked Singer” champ. Before a winner is crowned, take a journey through Season 7 with all of The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly characters. Relive some of the most talked-about moments, watch the best performances and see some never-before-seen clues. The Season 7 contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars and two World Records.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 winner predictions: Firefly flutters ahead of Ringmaster, Prince in our odds

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Take a walk down Team Good, Bad and Cuddly Lane in the all-new “Road to the Finals” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, May 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Last week, En Vogue was revealed as Queen Cobra and became the 12th performers eliminated from Season 7. Their exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth and Shaggy as Space Bunny. Which of these famous faces will be featured in tonight’s walk down memory lane?

Team Good dominated the season and now holds all three spots in the finale. Below is a snapshot of each Season 7 finalist.

Firefly

Round 1 performance: “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan

Round 2 performance: “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson

Round 3 performance: “Attention” by Charlie Puth

Panelists’ guesses: Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Lauryn Hill, Ciara

Prince

Round 1 performance: “La Copa de la Vida” by Ricky Martin

Round 2 performance: “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith

Round 3 performance: “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder

Panelists’ guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Niall Horan, Darren Criss, JC Chasez, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells

Ringmaster

Round 1 performance: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Round 2 performance: “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

Round 3 performance: “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

Panelists’ guesses: Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift, Zara Larsson, Sarah Hyland, Maren Morris

Be sure to make your predictions and predict this season’s winner of “The Masked Singer.” You can keep changing your predictions until just before the finale airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 7 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.