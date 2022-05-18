Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? May 18 lineup includes Season 7 finalists

Firefly, Prince and Ringmaster will compete head-to-head on Wednesday, May 18 to become “The Masked Singer” champ. The Season 7 contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars and two World Records. Who will join T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey and Jewel in “The Masked Singer” Hall of Fame?

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 winner predictions: Firefly flutters ahead of Ringmaster, Prince in our odds

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. A winner will be crowned in the “Season Finale: I’m Good, Thanks for Masking” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, May 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Two weeks ago, En Vogue was revealed as Queen Cobra and became the 12th performers eliminated from Season 7. Their exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth and Shaggy as Space Bunny. Which three celebs will join them in unmasking tonight?

Team Good dominated the season and now holds all three spots in the finale. Below is a snapshot of each Season 7 finalist.

Firefly

Round 1 performance: “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan

Round 2 performance: “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson

Round 3 performance: “Attention” by Charlie Puth

Panelists’ guesses: Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Lauryn Hill, Ciara

Prince

Round 1 performance: “La Copa de la Vida” by Ricky Martin

Round 2 performance: “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith

Round 3 performance: “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder

Panelists’ guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Niall Horan, Darren Criss, JC Chasez, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells

Ringmaster

Round 1 performance: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Round 2 performance: “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

Round 3 performance: “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

Panelists’ guesses: Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift, Zara Larsson, Sarah Hyland, Maren Morris

Be sure to make your predictions and predict this season’s winner of “The Masked Singer.” You can keep changing your predictions until just before the finale airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 7 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.