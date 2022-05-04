Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? May 4 lineup includes Group C finalists

Who’s performing tonight (May 4) on “The Masked Singer” Season 7? It’s the Group C finals, which means Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny will face off on the big stage. Two singers will be unmasked, leaving just one performer from Team Good, Team Bad or Team Cuddly to advance to the grand finale and compete against Firefly and Ringmaster. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

Two contestants have already been unmasked from this group, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Jack in the Box couldn’t measure up after his performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers and was revealed to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Baby Mammoth was the next singer to “take it off” following her performance of “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)” by Cher, revealing Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley. That leaves five performers in contention for the Golden Mask trophy.

Season 7 is split up into three teams: The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly. However, they’ve also been chosen at random to compete in Group A, Group B and Group C. Group C is made up of one singer from Team Good (Prince), two from Team Bad (Jack in the Box and Queen Cobra) and two from Team Cuddly (Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny). Team Good’s Firefly won Group A and Team Good’s Ringmaster won Group B. Will Prince make it an all-good finale?

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox:

Prince

Round 1 performance: “La Copa de la Vida” by Ricky Martin

Round 2 performance: “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith

Panelists’ guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Niall Horan, Darren Criss

Queen Cobra

Round 1 performance: “Good as Hell” by Lizzo

Round 2 performance: “I Say a Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin

Panelists’ guesses: Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith, Brandy & Monica, Anne Hathaway, Allure, Zhané

Space Bunny

Round 1 performance: “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte

Round 2 performance: “All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie

Panelists’ guesses: Damian Lillard, Sean Paul, LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Usher, Richard Simmons

