Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? September 21 premiere lineup includes Harp, Hedgehog…

TV’s favorite guessing game returns tonight with the Season 8 premiere of “The Masked Singer.” Famous faces hidden inside outrageous costumes will sing for panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in hopes of winning the Golden Mask trophy. Host Nick Cannon returns to emcee another cycle of wild and wacky fun.

Each episode will feature several jaw-dropping performances by intricately disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show! That celebrity will get a front row seat in the “Masked Singer” VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking.

Next, the Top Two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of “The Masked Singer” and move on to the next week’s episode against new competition, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, September 21:

Harp

Hedgehog

Hummingbird

Knight

