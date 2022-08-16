Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 16 lineup includes Freckled Zelda, Mr. Pants …

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows continue August 16 on NBC with the Qualifiers 2 group. This lineup notably includes cosplay singer Freckled Zelda, whose powerful voice surprised the judges during her audition, and Mr. Pants, a stand-up comedian dressed as a common pair of trousers. Remember, this year the live shows have gotten a major facelift. Gone are the days of Quarter-Finals followed by Semi-Finals. Instead, there will only be five Qualifiers rounds, with two out of 11 acts advancing from each group — yes, that means nine acts will go home each week.

Also on Tuesday night, two Golden Buzzers return to the big stage: 11-year-old singer Madison “Maddie” Taylor Baez (pushed by Howie Mandel) and country singing trio Chapel Hart (pushed by the whole group). Maddie previously tricked the judges into thinking she was just a simple audience member, while Chapel Hart took America by storm with their updated version of Dolly Parton‘s song “Jolene.”

There are a total of three comedy acts in the Qualifiers 2 group, with Aiko Tanaka and The Brown Brothers joining Mr. Pants. And solo singer Wyn Starks is the fourth singing act this week after Freckled Zelda, Maddie and Chapel Hart.

For viewers looking for a little more excitement on stage, the remaining four variety acts will be right up their alley: aerialists Duo Rings, martial artists Fusion Japan, drummers The Pack Drumline and magician Yu Hojin.

“AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie will be on hand to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests are taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.

Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for August 16 (performance show) and August 17 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 55 finalists.

Aiko Tanaka

Talent: Comedian

Age: 42

The Brown Brothers

Talent: Comedians

Ages: 32 and 30

Chapel Hart

Talent: Singing Trio

Ages: TBA

Duo Rings

Talent: Aerialists

Ages: TBA

Freckled Zelda

Talent: Singer

Age: 19

Fusion Japan

Talent: Martial Artists

Ages: Various

Madison “Maddie” Taylor Baez

Talent: Singer

Age: 11

Mr. Pants

Talent: Comedian

Age: TBA

The Pack Drumline

Talent: Drummers

Ages: Various

Wyn Starks

Talent: Singer

Age: 39

Yu Hojin

Talent: Magician

Age: TB

