Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 23 lineup includes Golden Buzzer singer Sara James …

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows continue August 23 on NBC with the Qualifiers 3 group. This lineup notably includes Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer singer Sara James, a 14-year-old from Słubice, Poland. Remember, this year the live shows have gotten a major facelift. Gone are the days of Quarter-Finals followed by Semi-Finals. Instead, there will only be five Qualifiers rounds, with two out of 11 acts advancing from each group — yes, that means nine acts will go home each week.

In addition to Sara, viewers will see the return of five other singing acts this year: solo singer Amanda Mammana, singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz, uncle-niece duo Jojo and Bri, one-woman band Mia Morris and JoJo Siwa‘s girl group XOMG POP.

Also on Tuesday night, a pair of dance acts will take the stage: lively duo Funkanometry and LED dance group MPLUSPLUS. And for fans looking for a little more variety in their lives, there’s hockey tricksters Cline Twins, comedian Hayden Kristal and magician Nicolas RIBS.

“AGT” judges Simon, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will be on hand to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests are taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for August 23 (performance show) and August 24 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 55 finalists.

Amanda Mammana

Talent: Singer

Age: 19

Celia Munoz

Talent: Singing Ventriloquist

Age: 36

Cline Twins

Talent: Hockey Tricksters

Age: 17

Funkanometry

Talent: Dance Duo

Ages: 19 and 20

Hayden Kristal

Talent: Comedian

Age: TBA

Jojo and Bri

Talent: Singing Duo

Ages: TBA

MPLUSPLUS

Talent: LED Dance Group

Ages: Various

Mia Morris

Talent: One-Woman Band

Age: 18

Nicolas RIBS

Talent: Magician

Age: TBA

Sara James

Talent: Singer

Age: 14

XOMG POP

Talent: Girl Group

Ages: 10-15

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘AGT’?

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.