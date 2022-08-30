Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 30 lineup includes metal singer Harper, ventriloquist Jack Williams …

agt finalists Harper
Trae Patton/NBC

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows continue August 30 on NBC with the Qualifiers 4 group. Among this week’s contenders are metal singer Harper, a 10-year-old girl with an eye-popping voice, and ventriloquist Jack Williams, who is angling to join the winners list alongside Darci Lynne Farmer and Terry Fator. Remember, this year the live shows have gotten a major facelift. Gone are the days of Quarter-Finals followed by Semi-Finals. Instead, there will only be five Qualifiers rounds, with two out of 11 acts advancing from each group — yes, that means nine acts will go home each week.

This lineup notably includes Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer act Lily Meola, a 27-year-old singer from Hawaii who previously sang an original song about losing her mother. So far on Season 17, Golden Buzzer acts have had a noticeable advantage when it comes to America’s votes. Indeed, all who’ve performed on the live shows so far have made it into the Top 3 of their respective weeks.

In addition to Harper and Lily, viewers will see the return of three other singing acts this week: a cappella group Acapop Kids, British singer Lee Collinson and impressionist Merissa Beddows.

Also on Tuesday night, there are several non-traditional variety acts including energetic tap dancer Bayley Graham, magician/dancer Jannick Holste, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, comedian Mike E. Winfield and stunt group The Lazy Generation.

“AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi will be on hand to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests are taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for August 30 (performance show) and August 31 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 55 finalists.

Acapop Kids
Ages: 12-18
Talent: A cappella group

Bayley Graham
Age: 22
Talent: Tap dancer

Harper
Age: 10
Talent: Metal singer

Jack Williams
Age: 25
Talent: Ventriloquist

Jannick Holste
Age: 19
Talent: Magician/dancer

Lee Collinson
Age: 21
Talent: Singer

Lily Meola
Age: 27
Talent: Singer

Merissa Beddows
Age: 23
Talent: Singer/impressionist

Metaphysic
Ages: TBA
Talent: Artificial intelligence act

Mike E. Winfield
Age: TBA
Talent: Comedian

The Lazy Generation
Ages: Various
Talent: Stunt Group

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘AGT’?

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

'America's Got Talent' Season 17 finalists: Meet the 55 acts competing in 2022 live shows

americas got talent Acapop Kids
agt finalists Aiko Tanaka
agt finalists Amanda Mammana
agt finalists Amazing Veranica and Her Incredible Friends
agt finalists Amoukanama
+50 More

More News from GoldDerby

Loading