Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 30 lineup includes metal singer Harper, ventriloquist Jack Williams …

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows continue August 30 on NBC with the Qualifiers 4 group. Among this week’s contenders are metal singer Harper, a 10-year-old girl with an eye-popping voice, and ventriloquist Jack Williams, who is angling to join the winners list alongside Darci Lynne Farmer and Terry Fator. Remember, this year the live shows have gotten a major facelift. Gone are the days of Quarter-Finals followed by Semi-Finals. Instead, there will only be five Qualifiers rounds, with two out of 11 acts advancing from each group — yes, that means nine acts will go home each week.

This lineup notably includes Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer act Lily Meola, a 27-year-old singer from Hawaii who previously sang an original song about losing her mother. So far on Season 17, Golden Buzzer acts have had a noticeable advantage when it comes to America’s votes. Indeed, all who’ve performed on the live shows so far have made it into the Top 3 of their respective weeks.

In addition to Harper and Lily, viewers will see the return of three other singing acts this week: a cappella group Acapop Kids, British singer Lee Collinson and impressionist Merissa Beddows.

Also on Tuesday night, there are several non-traditional variety acts including energetic tap dancer Bayley Graham, magician/dancer Jannick Holste, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, comedian Mike E. Winfield and stunt group The Lazy Generation.

“AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi will be on hand to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests are taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.

Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for August 30 (performance show) and August 31 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 55 finalists.

Acapop Kids

Ages: 12-18

Talent: A cappella group

Bayley Graham

Age: 22

Talent: Tap dancer

Harper

Age: 10

Talent: Metal singer

Jack Williams

Age: 25

Talent: Ventriloquist

Jannick Holste

Age: 19

Talent: Magician/dancer

Lee Collinson

Age: 21

Talent: Singer

Lily Meola

Age: 27

Talent: Singer

Merissa Beddows

Age: 23

Talent: Singer/impressionist

Metaphysic

Ages: TBA

Talent: Artificial intelligence act

Mike E. Winfield

Age: TBA

Talent: Comedian

The Lazy Generation

Ages: Various

Talent: Stunt Group

