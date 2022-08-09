Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 9 lineup includes Avery Dixon, Don McMillan …

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows kick off August 9 on NBC with the Qualifiers 1 group. This lineup notably includes Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer act, a young saxophonist named Avery Dixon who persevered despite being bullied throughout his life. Remember, this year the live shows have gotten a major facelift. Gone are the days of Quarter-Finals followed by Semi-Finals. Instead, there will only be five Qualifiers rounds, with two acts advancing from each group — one chosen by America, one chosen by the judges.

Get ready to belly-laugh because there are no less than three comedians in the first round: Don McMillan (who utilizes power-point slides), Ben Lapidus (who sings comedic songs) and Lace Larrabee (a more traditional stand-up). They’ll be joined by, among others, the only animal act remaining in Season 17: Amazing Veranica and Her Incredible Friends.

Three singing acts in the Qualifiers 1 group are Ava Swiss (who survived a school shooting), Drake Milligan (who was joined by his band in his audition) and Players Choir (consisting of pro NFL players). Tonight’s lineup also includes acrobats Amoukanama, contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov and dance duo Stefanny and Yeeremy.

“AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will all appear in the live shows to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.

Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for August 9 (performance show) and August 10 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 54 acts still in the competition.

Amazing Veranica and Her Incredible Friends

Talent: Dog Act

Age: 12

Social media: @amazingveranica

Amoukanama

Talent: Acrobats

Age: Various

Social media: @amoukanama224

Ava Swiss

Talent: Singer

Age: 18

Social media: @avaswissmusic

Avery Dixon

Talent: Saxophonist

Age: 21

Social media: @averydixononsax

Ben Lapidus

Talent: Comedic Singer

Age: TBA

Social media: @benlapidusmusic

Don McMillan

Talent: Comedian

Age: 62

Social media: @donmcmillancomedy

Drake Milligan

Talent: Singer

Age: 23

Social media: @drakemilligan

Lace Larrabee

Talent: Comedian

Age: TBA

Social media: @lacelarrabee

Oleksandr Yenivatoy

Talent: Contortionist

Age: TBA

Social media: @yenivatov

Players Choir

Talent: Singing Group

Ages: Various

Social media: @playerschoir

Stefanny and Yeeremy

Talent: Dance Duo

Ages: TBA

Social media: @stefannym

