Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 9 lineup includes Avery Dixon, Don McMillan …

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows kick off August 9 on NBC with the Qualifiers 1 group. This lineup notably includes Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer act, a young saxophonist named Avery Dixon who persevered despite being bullied throughout his life. Remember, this year the live shows have gotten a major facelift. Gone are the days of Quarter-Finals followed by Semi-Finals. Instead, there will only be five Qualifiers rounds, with two acts advancing from each group — one chosen by America, one chosen by the judges.
Get ready to belly-laugh because there are no less than three comedians in the first round: Don McMillan (who utilizes power-point slides), Ben Lapidus (who sings comedic songs) and Lace Larrabee (a more traditional stand-up). They’ll be joined by, among others, the only animal act remaining in Season 17: Amazing Veranica and Her Incredible Friends.
Three singing acts in the Qualifiers 1 group are Ava Swiss (who survived a school shooting), Drake Milligan (who was joined by his band in his audition) and Players Choir (consisting of pro NFL players). Tonight’s lineup also includes acrobats Amoukanama, contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov and dance duo Stefanny and Yeeremy.
“AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will all appear in the live shows to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.
Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for August 9 (performance show) and August 10 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 54 acts still in the competition.
Amazing Veranica and Her Incredible Friends
Talent: Dog Act
Age: 12
Social media: @amazingveranica
Amoukanama
Talent: Acrobats
Age: Various
Social media: @amoukanama224
Ava Swiss
Talent: Singer
Age: 18
Social media: @avaswissmusic
Avery Dixon
Talent: Saxophonist
Age: 21
Social media: @averydixononsax
Ben Lapidus
Talent: Comedic Singer
Age: TBA
Social media: @benlapidusmusic
Don McMillan
Talent: Comedian
Age: 62
Social media: @donmcmillancomedy
Drake Milligan
Talent: Singer
Age: 23
Social media: @drakemilligan
Lace Larrabee
Talent: Comedian
Age: TBA
Social media: @lacelarrabee
Oleksandr Yenivatoy
Talent: Contortionist
Age: TBA
Social media: @yenivatov
Players Choir
Talent: Singing Group
Ages: Various
Social media: @playerschoir
Stefanny and Yeeremy
Talent: Dance Duo
Ages: TBA
Social media: @stefannym
