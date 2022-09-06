Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? September 6 lineup includes Golden Buzzer dance group Mayyas …

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows continue September 6 on NBC with the fifth and final qualifiers group. Among this week’s contenders are Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer dance group Mayyas from Lebanon, who are hoping to become the second dance act in “AGT” history to make the winners list after Kenichi Ebina. Remember, only two out of this week’s 11 acts will advance to next week’s season finale, which means nine performers will be eliminated on Wednesday night.
Besides Mayyas, there are three other dance acts hoping to wow America: pole dancer Kristy Sellars, teenage soloist Max Ostler and acrobatic group urbancrew (Flyers of the South).
For fans of singing acts, there are three contenders this week to consider: 21-year-old Aubrey Burchell from Pennsylvania, 19-year-old Kristen Cruz from Texas and boy band Travis Japan from, you guessed it, Japan.
Also on Tuesday night, viewers will see four talented variety acts: knife throwers Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, magician/rapper Mervant Vera and yo-yo performer Shu Takada.
“AGT” judges Sofia, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will be on hand to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests are taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.
Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for September 6 (performance show) and September 7 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 55 finalists.
Aubrey Burchell
Age: 21
Talent: Singer
From: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Blade 2 Blade
Ages: TBA
Talent: Knife Throwing Duo
From: Mallorca, Spain
Jordan Conley
Age: TBA
Talent: Stand-Up Comedian
From: Garden Grove, California
Kristen Cruz
Age: 19
Talent: Singer
From: Irving, Texas
Kristy Sellars
Age: 36
Talent: Pole Dancer
From: Ballarat, Australia
Max Ostler
Age: 18
Talent: Dancer
From: Australia
Mayyas
Ages: Various
Talent: Dance Group
From: Lebanon
Mervant Vera
Age: TBA
Talent: Magician & Rapper
From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Shu Takada
Age: 25
Talent: Yo-Yo Artist
From: Tokyo, Japan
Travis Japan
Ages: 23-27
Talent: Boy Band
From: Tokyo, Japan
urbancrew (Flyers of the South)
Ages: Various
Talent: Acrobatic Dance Group
From: Philippines
