Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? September 6 lineup includes Golden Buzzer dance group Mayyas …

Who’s performing tonight on “America’s Got Talent“? The Season 17 live shows continue September 6 on NBC with the fifth and final qualifiers group. Among this week’s contenders are Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer dance group Mayyas from Lebanon, who are hoping to become the second dance act in “AGT” history to make the winners list after Kenichi Ebina. Remember, only two out of this week’s 11 acts will advance to next week’s season finale, which means nine performers will be eliminated on Wednesday night.

Besides Mayyas, there are three other dance acts hoping to wow America: pole dancer Kristy Sellars, teenage soloist Max Ostler and acrobatic group urbancrew (Flyers of the South).

For fans of singing acts, there are three contenders this week to consider: 21-year-old Aubrey Burchell from Pennsylvania, 19-year-old Kristen Cruz from Texas and boy band Travis Japan from, you guessed it, Japan.

Also on Tuesday night, viewers will see four talented variety acts: knife throwers Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, magician/rapper Mervant Vera and yo-yo performer Shu Takada.

“AGT” judges Sofia, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will be on hand to give their critiques and (if an act is bad enough) hit their red “X.” Unlike years past when the live shows were held at the Dolby Theatre, the Season 17 contests are taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where all of the auditions were filmed.

Below is your complete “America’s Got Talent” lineup for September 6 (performance show) and September 7 (results show). Be sure to click here to meet all 55 finalists.

Aubrey Burchell

Age: 21

Talent: Singer

From: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blade 2 Blade

Ages: TBA

Talent: Knife Throwing Duo

From: Mallorca, Spain

Jordan Conley

Age: TBA

Talent: Stand-Up Comedian

From: Garden Grove, California

Kristen Cruz

Age: 19

Talent: Singer

From: Irving, Texas

Kristy Sellars

Age: 36

Talent: Pole Dancer

From: Ballarat, Australia

Max Ostler

Age: 18

Talent: Dancer

From: Australia

Mayyas

Ages: Various

Talent: Dance Group

From: Lebanon

Mervant Vera

Age: TBA

Talent: Magician & Rapper

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Shu Takada

Age: 25

Talent: Yo-Yo Artist

From: Tokyo, Japan

Travis Japan

Ages: 23-27

Talent: Boy Band

From: Tokyo, Japan

urbancrew (Flyers of the South)

Ages: Various

Talent: Acrobatic Dance Group

From: Philippines

