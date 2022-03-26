5 reasons why ‘CODA’ will win Best Picture

“CODA” has been defying the Oscar trends all season. But despite the feats that this “little indie that could” has already accomplished, many (including myself) have continued to doubt its Best Picture candidacy. Oscar history, a lack of broad support across the academy, no editing nomination; there’s no denying “CODA” would become the ultimate statistical outlier if it was to win Best Picture.

But, it’s also hard to ignore how much “CODA” has going for it. I believe “CODA” has the upper hand over “The Power of The Dog” in this Best Picture race. Jane Campion’s front-running stallion “The Power of The Dog” looked to have the Best Picture race all but sealed up after Oscar nominations morning (“Power” over-performed with a staggering 12 bids). But awards ceremonies have been swinging the momentum heavily in “CODA’s” direction. Read on to find out why “CODA” will win Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

Sian Heder’s Sundance hit dominated at the industry guilds. “CODA” won all of its races at both the SAG Awards (Best Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor), WGA Awards (Best Adapted Screenplay) and PGA Awards (Best Picture). And the Apple Original film even pulled off two upsets at the BAFTA awards (Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor). This industry support can’t be ignored. These are the places where membership overlaps with the academy.

We’re no longer in the era of Oscar sweeps like “Titanic” and “Lord of The Rings: Return of The King.” “Roma”, “La La Land” and “The Revenant” all reaped double digit bids but they didn’t win Best Picture. So while “The Power of the Dog” was popular with various branches, this doesn’t give Campion’s intoxicating neo-western the advantage that it once was.

Yes, “The Power of The Dog” won Best Picture at BAFTA. But that group uses the plurality voting system. The Oscar have opted for a preferential voting system. Audience-friendly films like “CODA” and “Green Book” tend to do well with that counting because of the increased value placed on #2 and #3 votes. The PGA awards are the only precursor that uses the preferential voting system and “CODA” won there.

“Roma” and “Boyhood” won the top prize at BAFTA but lost this race at the Oscars to the PGA champs of their year: crowd-pleaser “Green Book” and guild juggernaut “Birdman. respectively. I suspect a similar upset is brewing as “CODA” is both a crowd-pleaser and a guild juggernaut. “CODA” has the coveted SAG/PGA combo this year, which “Birdman” also held in 2014. Eight of the 10 pictures with this pair of prizes went on to take Best Picture at the Oscars; the two that didn’t (“Apollo 13” and “Little Miss Sunshine”) competed in the pre-preferential voting era.

As Helen Keller wrote, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt in the heart.” “CODA” has the perfect combination of social importance, industry support and winning momentum. But above all, it’s got a big heart.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?