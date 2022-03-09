Why is the Academy Award called Oscar? The Hollywood mystery behind the world’s most recognized trophy

Have you ever asked yourself, “Why are Academy Awards called Oscars?” It’s a common question that has been given some murky answers throughout the years. The famous trophy’s official name is the Academy Award of Merit, which is pretty unsexy and a little too formal for the fun, glamorous Hollywood elite. Nobody wants to throw back a martini and hug their merit award. So, it’s no surprise that the Oscar nickname was officially adopted in 1939.

The most popular origin story credits Margaret Herrick for the famous moniker. Herrick was an academy librarian who later became the executive director of AMPAS. Upon seeing the statuette for the first time, she allegedly remarked that it looked like her Uncle Oscar. MGM art director Cedric Gibbons designed that original trophy and sculptor George Stanley then brought that design into three dimensions: a 13 1/2 inch bronze man plated in 24-Karat gold that weighs in at over eight pounds. Oscar stands atop a film reel with five spokes, signifying the five original branches of the academy: actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers. What about this design looked like Herrick’s Uncle Oscar? That remains a mystery.

While Herrick’s story is endearing, another origin tale has also been widely circulated that credits famed Hollywood gossip columnist Sidney Skolsky. Skolsky claimed to have coined the moniker to mock the pompous snobbery of the 1934 Academy Awards ceremony. “It was my first Academy Awards night when I gave the gold statuette a name,” he wrote in his autobiography, “Don’t Get Me Wrong, I Love Hollywood.” “I wasn’t trying to make it legitimate. The snobbery of that particular Academy Award annoyed me. I wanted to make the golden statuette human.”

“I’d give it a name,” he continued. “A name that would erase their phony dignity […] I remembered the vaudeville shows I’d seen. The comedians having fun with the orchestra leader in the pit would say, ‘Will you have a cigar, Oscar?’ The orchestra leader reached for it; the comedians backed away, making a comical remark. The audience laughed at Oscar. I started hitting the keys…” If this is in fact the true origin story of the Oscar nickname, it’s no surprise it’s not the one AMPAS chooses to promote.

Still, more rumors swirl that various Hollywood heavyweights came up with Oscar all on their own. According to reports, Walt Disney referred to his little gold man as “Oscar” in his acceptance speech for “Three Little Pigs” in 1934. That’s the same year Skolsky coined his nickname. Bette Davis was also convinced she created the moniker after winning her statuette for “Dangerous.” Davis was quoted as saying, “I was married at that time to Harmon O. Nelson Jr. For a long time I did not know what his middle name was. I found out one day that it was Oscar, and it seemed a very suitable nickname for the academy statuette.”

A cloud of mystery remains over this puzzling Hollywood story, and we will probably never know the truth for certain. Regardless of where his nickname originated, that little gold man named Oscar still rules Hollywood, while perched atop the mantels of the world’s greatest filmmakers.

