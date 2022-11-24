Why isn’t ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on tonight (November 24, 2022)?

It’s Thanksgiving Day and Chef Gordon Ramsay wants you to focus on your own cooking tonight. “Hell’s Kitchen” is taking the week off, but if you tune into FOX on November 24, you’ll be thankful for new episodes of “The Masked Singer” (8:00 pm ET/PT) and “Lego Masters” (9:02 pm ET/PT) instead.

Tonight on “The Masked Singer,” Harp, Lambs and Snowstorm participate in a three-way battle to determine the finalists. One contestant is eliminated and forced to reveal themselves in front of America. On “Lego Masters,” the remaining five teams fight to stay in the competition as they recreate iconic action-packed scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Hell’s Kitchen” will return on Thursday, December 1 with an all new episode titled, “Game On!” The chefs step up to compete one-on-one in an ingredient game show. Contestants who win can either choose the fate of that ingredient or sabotage the other team. James Beard Award-winning chefs of “Jon & Vinny’s” John Shook and Vinny Dotolo join Gordon in the dining room to taste the final dishes.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

The contestants still remaining in the competition:

BLUE TEAM: Abe Sanchez, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Sakari Smithwick, Vlad Briantsev

RED TEAM: Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Ileana D’Silva, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

