Why isn’t “Hell’s Kitchen” on tonight (November 3, 2022)? Well, just like other regular programming this week, including “The Masked Singer,” it’s been preempted by baseball. The Fox network is airing Game 5 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros on Thursday night, so you’ll have to wait a while longer to hear Gordon Ramsay fire off a expletives at this year’s chef-testants.

“Hell’s Kitchen” returned for its 21st season, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings are taking on the fresh, up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

The upcoming sixth episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” should air at its regularly scheduled time (8:00 PM ET/PT) on Thursday, November 10.

Already this season, there have been four eliminated chefs, all 40-somethings. They were: Charlene (a 40-year old from Worland, Wyoming), Zeus (a 48-year old from Milford, Delaware), O’Shay (a 44-year old from New Castle, Delaware) and Nicole (a 46-year old from Los Angeles, California). Who will Gordon chop next?