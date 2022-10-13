Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ on tonight? Blame baseball

Why isn’t “The Masked Singer” on tonight (October 12, 2022)? The National League MLB Playoffs on the Fox network ran long between Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves due to rain, so your favorite reality TV show has been temporarily postponed. The 2022 World Series begins Friday, October 28 on Fox, so you can expect even more delays and preemptions going forward.

Gold Derby has reached out to Fox to find out when tonight’s episode with special guest star Andrew Lloyd Webber will air. We will update this story when we have a concrete answer. UPDATE: Fox tweeted the following message suggesting the episode will air “next week.”

Please forgive us… 🙏 We’re sorry we missed you tonight, but we’ll see you next week on @FOXTV! 🎭 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/5CUuES8M9J — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 13, 2022

Have no fear: after baseball wraps up in November, “The Masked Singer” Season 8 will return to the small screen every Wednesday night.

Already this season, there have been seven eliminated costumes across the first three episodes. They were: Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight) and Fortune Teller (Daymond John). Who will be forced to unmask next?

The fourth episode, which aired as planned in Canada but was delayed in the U.S. due to baseball, featured three new costumes battling it out on the big stage: Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl. See high-res pics of these costumes as well as the entire cast in our photo gallery below.

The returning panelists for Season 8 are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. As always, Nick Cannon is back as host of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show.