Why isn’t ‘The Voice’ on tonight (November 8, 2022)? It’s political

Why isn’t “The Voice” on tonight (November 8, 2022)? The NBC network is airing “Decision 2022: The Balance of Power,” in-depth coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. That’s right, it’s Election Day in America and the singing competition will return with the live playoffs on Monday, November 14.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 22

The knockouts concluded on Monday, November 7. Coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend each have four artists remaining on their teams. See how they stack up below.

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins, Kique, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach,

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace

The Top 16 will sing for America’s vote on Monday, November 14 and learn their fate on Tuesday, November 15th’s results episode. Blake is seeking his ninth championship. His previous winners were Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18) and Cam Anthony (Season 20). John is seeking his second victory following his Season 16 win with Maelyn Jarmon. Gwen also has one prior victory with Season 19’s Carter Rubin. Camilla is hoping to become the first rookie coach to win since Kelly Clarkson succeeded on her first try with Brynn Cartelli in Season 14.

Be sure to make your predictions and influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions up until each day the show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum.