Will Smith has been banned from attending Oscars for the next decade

Will Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, cannot attend the Academy Awards for the next 10 years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced on Friday.

The decision to ban Smith from the Oscars and other academy events – both in-person and virtual – comes one week after the current Best Actor winner stepped down from the group.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” academy president David Rubin and academy CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in a letter to the membership.

“Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” they added.

In announcing the sanctions for Smith, the academy’s leadership also addressed their own actions on Oscars night, particularly the fact that Smith was allowed to stay at the ceremony and accept Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard.” Following his win, Smith gave a lengthy speech where he apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock. In the days that followed, the academy was sharply criticized for not taking action against Smith immediately.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented,” they wrote on Friday.

Smith’s outburst came after Rock, presenting the award for Best Documentary, mocked Jada Pinkett Smith for her shaved head (Pinkett Smith has alopecia). In response to Rock’s joke, Smith walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian, before walking back to his seat and shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” When Rock expressed shock at what happened and Smith’s response, the actor repeated his command.

Following his win, Smith and his family went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party where they celebrated the Oscars victory. But by Monday evening, Smith released an apology that referenced Rock by name.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

By the end of the week, Smith had resigned. “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement last week. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

In their statement on Friday, Rubin and Hudson again commended Rock as well as the show’s hosts – Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast,” they wrote. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions