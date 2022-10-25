Will Smith and Apple host all-star ‘Emancipation’ screening

A lucky group of A-listers and influencers got an early look at “Emancipation,” the Will Smith-starring historical survival picture directed by Antoine Fuqua that may still be in the running for awards action this season.

In early November, Smith, Fuqua, and Apple Original Films held a screening in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference. A discussion followed, moderated by Mary Elliott, curator of American Slavery at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the audience had numerous policy-makers and representatives from important Black institutions.

On Monday, Smith ditched the formal attire for a cozier affair at a small screening room, but with an impressive group of friends. Rihanna, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and others were in attendance.

Smith took a fun selfie with the crew.

“This night was truly one for the books! An amazing and brilliant group of friends got together and witnessed TRUE ART,” Barris wrote of the screening on Instagram. “The conversation after was the effect of what anything and everything we as creatives do in this industry hope for. Love you @willsmith and thank you for hosting.”

“Emancipation” is based on the story of the slave known as “Whipped Peter,” whose scarred back became, in Smith’s words at the D.C. screening, the first viral photograph in history. The movie is set during his escape in the Louisiana swamps and co-stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Mustafa Shakir, and Timothy Hutton.

When the project was first packaged it kickstarted a bidding war at the Cannes market, with Apple beating out all the major studios with a $75 million purchase. At the time—the summer of 2020—it seemed like a natural both for mainstream success and awards consideration. This was, of course, before Smith went a little haywire at the 94th Academy Awards, in which he shouted vulgarities at Chris Rock and smacked him across the face.

It is notable that Chappelle was among the invitees to this elite-only screening. Rock and Kevin Hart’s concert tours intersected this summer and became a double-header for a few nights in the New York City area. At Madison Square Garden, Chappelle appeared as an unannounced opener, then the trio did an extended curtain call, expressing warmth and solidarity for one another.

While Smith resigned from the Academy and is persona non grata at the event for the next 10 years, one hopes that audiences and voters will be able to gauge Will Smith movies—especially one already in post-production during “the slap”—on its own merits. The film will begin its theatrical run on December 2 and hit Apple TV+ on December 9.

