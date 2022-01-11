Why ‘King Richard’ puts Will Smith back on the fast track after career ups and downs

Will Smith is looking like a very serious contender for Best Actor in this year’s Oscar race for playing tennis patriarch Richard Williams in “King Richard,” but it’s been a long journey to get there, including two previous nominations, the most recent of which was in 2006 for “The Pursuit of Happyness.” His win at the Golden Globes for lead actor in a drama has definitely clinched his front-runner status (though the influence of the Globes is questionable this year due to their controversies getting them yanked from broadcast TV). And by the time you read this he may already be a SAG nominee as well.

Smith has been the overwhelming favorite for Gold Derby odds-makers going all the way back to “King Richard’s” debut at the Telluride Film Festival. That includes 18 Experts and six Editors who have Smith winning his first acting Oscar for the movie, compared to five Experts and two Editors getting behind Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.”

If you think about it, 15 years is quite some time to be completely out of the Oscar race, but even the path to Smith’s first nomination for 2001’s “Ali” — playing the late heavyweight boxing great — hit a few bumps along the way. Does anyone remember “Wild Wild West” in 1999? That film was widely panned, though it was one of 16 movies in which Smith starred that grossed more than $100 million in North America alone. Seven of those movies grossed over $200 million, and then three of those made over $300 million. You’ll have a hard time finding another actor who has achieved that kind of commercial success without starring in either a “Star Wars” or Marvel movie.

Some might see Smith appearing in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” as one of the actor’s recent hurdles given its poor reviews and behind-the-scenes drama, but that movie also grossed over $300 million domestically. Three years later Smith starred in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” for Disney, which, you guessed it, was another $300 million blockbuster. (That was also Smith’s first movie ever to gross $1 billion worldwide, which is pretty crazy. Before that Smith’s 1996 breakout film “Independence Day” came pretty close, topping out at $817 million.)

Smith has made some critically and commercially questionable decisions, though. There have been more than a few “what was he thinking?” movies for Smith, between “Gemini Man,” “Collateral Beauty,” and even “Concussion,” which many thought, at least at first, could be Smith’s Oscar-bait golden moment … until it was snubbed by most awards groups except the Golden Globes.



At least when it comes to the box office, “King Richard” may be considered one of those disappointments, unfortunately, even if it’s arguably one of Smith’s career-best performances (I’m torn between that and his turn as Chris Gardner in “Pursuit”). But its relatively low box office take ($14 million domestically as of this writing) has an asterisk next to it since it opened amid a pandemic and was simultaneously available to stream on HBO Max.

In fact, Smith came into this Oscar season after having brought back one of his most popular characters, Detective Mike Lowery, in “Bad Boys for Life.” By happenstance, it was the only movie to make over $400 million at the global box office in 2020, due to a little something called COVID shutting things down in March, two months after the film’s release. So he’s clearly still a box office draw under the right circumstances.



But Smith’s career seems to follow a path in which he likes to alternate between big popcorn movies his fans love and films where he challenges himself with something different. “Hancock” led to “Seven Pounds,” “Men in Black 3” was followed by “After Earth,” and yeah, it’s pretty obvious that not all of those “experiments” worked out for the superstar.

Smith’s decision to appear in “Suicide Squad” may have come as a reaction to a few too many box office disappointments in a row. But he quickly followed that with “Collateral Beauty” and the Netflix-only movie “Bright” before “Aladdin” put him right back at the top again. It’s like his career is a roller coaster, and winning an Oscar could be a nice way to keep him at a peak for a while.

Even if by some small chance Smith doesn’t win the Oscar for Best Actor — and some feel quite strongly that “King Richard” could even get Smith a fourth Oscar nomination for Best Picture as a producer of the film — he’s going to be out there schmoozing enough that his next movie, “Emancipation” for Apple, might put him right back into the race.

At 53-years-old, Smith has amassed quite a fortune, so he certainly has room to make some of those odder choices without going broke. In the case of “King Richard,” it’s a huge passion project, one into which he put so much of himself. The critics and the few audiences that have seen the movie seem to have loved it. It got a grade-A CinemaScore, and its 91% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes was exceeded by 98% of verified viewers loving it as well.

In other words, it might be a little premature to say that Smith can do no wrong, but he certainly has a nice safety net if he wants to experiment outside the world of franchises and tentpoles, knowing that the fans will always come back. One can only imagine those fans will be significantly happier if Smith finally gets his due from the academy and wins that elusive Oscar.

