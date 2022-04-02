Will Smith has resigned from the academy after Oscars slap

Following a week of controversy and backlash after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Oscars, Smith announced late Friday afternoon that he had voluntarily resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Shortly after Smith went public with his latest apology, academy president David Rubin said the group had accepted his resignation. “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” Rubin said. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

On Sunday night, after Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith for her bald head (the actress has alopecia), Smith walked up to the comic and proceeded to slap him across the face. After Smith returned to his seat, he shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” Shortly after the incident, Smith was awarded Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard.” In his ensuing speech, which received a partial standing ovation from the crowd, Smith apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, but not Rock. Following the ceremony, Smith and his family were photographed celebrating at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The backlash to Smith’s assault on Rock was immediate. Law enforcement officers asked Rock if he wanted to press charges (Rock declined), and there was apparent debate among academy leadership and producer Will Packer over whether Smith should be forced to leave the ceremony.

On Monday, Smith released an official apology, one that specifically mentioned Rock by name. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

On Tuesday, Smith reportedly spoke to Rubin and academy CEO Dawn Hudson via videoconference – just one day before the academy board of governors was set to meet to discuss disciplinary actions against Smith. The academy’s ultimate consequences for Smith will be decided on April 18 – although now that he’s resigned, pressure to punish Smith further may not materialize.

Smith’s resignation from the academy means he can no longer vote for the Oscars. But Smith could still be nominated for an award in the future, as well as attend the ceremony. Most important, Smith will get to keep his Best Actor trophy. (It remains unlikely that the academy will rescind the award.) Smith will also presumably still receive awards screeners as a member of the Screen Actors Guild – although the acting guild did say in a statement that it was working with the academy “to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed.”

