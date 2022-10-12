‘American Idol’ finalist Willie Spence dead at 23

Willie Spence, the Season 19 runner-up from “American Idol,” has died at age 23 following a car accident. The news was confirmed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

The soulful singer finished in second place to Chayce Beckham in 2021. Some of his most memorable performances included “Stand Up,” “Glory” and “The Prayer,” a duet with Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee.

We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QWrWqf7qQN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 12, 2022

McPhee shared on her Instagram story along with a video of her meeting the late singer, “I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old.”

“I do this for me, but not only for me,” Spence said at his audition in San Diego. “I do this for my family.” At the time, the 21-year old caretaker from Douglas, Georgia earned his spot on the ABC reality TV competition by singing “Diamonds” for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Spence soared through the competition by impressing viewers with his gospel-infused vocals each week. His set list included “I Was Here” (Showstopper), “Wind Beneath My Wings” (Top 24), “The Prayer” (Top 24), “Set Fire to the Rain” (Top 16), “Diamonds” (Top 16), “Stand Up” (Top 12), “Circle of Life” (Top 10), “Yellow” (Top 7), “You Are So Beautiful” (Top 7), “Glory” (Top 4), “What They’ll Say Bout Us” (Top 4), “Georgia On My Mind” (Finale) and “A Change is Gonna Come” (Finale).

