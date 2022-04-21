Willow Pill (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) finale spotlight: Pros and a con for predicting her to win

When RuPaul Charles crowns “America’s next drag superstar” on the season 14 grand finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it will be after 16 queens were narrowed down to a first ever final five by two talent shows, 10 eliminations, five non-eliminations, one double-elimination, six chocolate bars, one disappointing “Snatch Game” resulting in seven bottom queens, six mini challenges, two double shantays, one gold bar, and 14 maxi challenges. Needless to say, Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty and Lady Camden have been put through the ringer this season and any one of them is deserving of an induction into the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Hall of Fame with a win. Which queen do YOU think will snatch the season 14 crown on Friday, April 22?

Below is our Willow Pill (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) finale spotlight, in which we take a closer look at some pros and a con for predicting she will win, including a unique point of view that gave us iconic fashion moments. Agree or disagree? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to make your predictions before the “Grand Finale” airs this Friday on VH1 at 8 pm ET.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 cast: Meet the 8 returning winners [PHOTOS]

PROS

Point of view : Willow made one of the best first impressions possible with her entrance look on the first day. Many of her peers that saw her in the flip flops and sloppy shorts with tank top look wrote her off immediately, but by the time she was dumping pasta into a bathtub to Enya in her talent show performance, Willow had shown that she actually has a unique point of view to present. Ru referenced many times throughout the season that Willow was cut from her own cloth of drag because of her ability to turn the dark sides of life into light in unexpected ways.

: Willow made one of the best first impressions possible with her entrance look on the first day. Many of her peers that saw her in the flip flops and sloppy shorts with tank top look wrote her off immediately, but by the time she was dumping pasta into a bathtub to Enya in her talent show performance, Willow had shown that she actually has a unique point of view to present. Ru referenced many times throughout the season that Willow was cut from her own cloth of drag because of her ability to turn the dark sides of life into light in unexpected ways. Preparation : If the finale smackdown is what Ru hinted that it might be — an opportunity for each of the queens to prepare ahead of time their own solo performance, then Willow has a shot of coming out on top. As we already noted, her talent show performance was challenge win-worthy because of how creative her mind is. Willow’s ability to show up prepared and to play the game strategically is unmatched by her peers.

: If the finale smackdown is what Ru hinted that it might be — an opportunity for each of the queens to prepare ahead of time their own solo performance, then Willow has a shot of coming out on top. As we already noted, her talent show performance was challenge win-worthy because of how creative her mind is. Willow’s ability to show up prepared and to play the game strategically is unmatched by her peers. Iconic fashion : Of all the queens this season, Willow gave us some of the most iconic runway looks. She interpreted “Spring Has Sprung” as a murderous dollhouse and “Holy Couture” as a a psychedelic mushroom. While the finale is hyper focused on lipsync battles, between the pink carpet, the finale eleganza showcase and performance outfits, there is more than enough opportunity for Willow to deliver more shows topping fashion moments.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

CON

Lipsyncs : Heading into a finale that is traditional lipsync-centric, Willow has not shown that she’s a huge threat to any of her four competitors. Though she did beat Bosco in the Lalaparuza smackdown, Willow had to trick Bosco into choosing the one song Willow wanted to perform to — had Bosco chosen anything else, it’s possible Willow may have found herself in the bottom multiple times that week.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.