Wilson Phillips (‘The Masked Singer’ Lambs) unmasked interview: ‘It’s a journey that we will never forget’

“The Masked Singer” aired a two-hour epic finale on Wednesday night, with Harp walking away with the Season 8 Golden Mask Trophy. She defeated Lambs in the first ever all-female final. Following their performances of “I’m Every Woman” by Chaka Khan and “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner, we found out trio of wooly divas were multi-platinum girl group Wilson Phillips.

Prior to the Lambs big reveal, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger submitted final guesses: Wilson Phillips (Robin and Nicole), The Chicks (Jenny) and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian (Ken). Of course Robin and Nicole were correct in naming the group consisting of Chynna Phillips, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson.

“It’s a journey that we will never forget,” they told host Nick Cannon during their unmasked interview. “It’s been amazing. I have no words. I’m speechless. Do you know how great it is to have the mask off and talk right now? It was so wonderful. What an honor. This thing was a trip!”

Robin explained how he was able to identify them before the masks came off. “You guys hit that harmony and it just hit my ear and my heart,” he said. “Those harmonies are so special and so individual. It’s really beautiful. You guys killed it.”

Amber Riley was revealed as Harp and the eighth winner of the Golden Mask Trophy. She joins T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet), Jewel (Queen of Hearts) and Teyana Taylor (Firefly) in “The Masked Singer” Hall of Fame.

Lambs were the 21st act unmasked on Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” Their unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize, Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Joey Lawrence as Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake, George Foreman as Venus Flytrap, George Clinton as Gopher, Chris Jericho as Bride, Adam Carolla as Avocado, Linda Blair as Scarecrow, Ray Parker Jr. as Sir Bug a Boo and Nikki Glaser as Snowstorm.