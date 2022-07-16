Oh, bother! ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ poster reveals ‘This ain’t no bedtime story’

Imagine the heartbreak and distress Winnie the Pooh and his pal Piglet faced after their beloved Christopher Robin headed off to college, abandoning them for beer pong and wide-eyed independence. Well, we’re about to get one interpretation of what became of those iconic characters when “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” finally hits the big screen. No official release date has been set, but with buzz mounting, the film directed by Rhys Waterfield appears to be getting fast-tracked.

Poster artwork seen above shows a devious Pooh Bear fresh on the attack and it appears as though he’s as thirsty for blood as he is hungry for honey. The independent movie first started making waves when still shots were scattered across the web in May. During a recent interview with Variety, Waterfield said the response was “absolutely crazy.”

“Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post production as fast as we can,” said the director. “But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority.” Waterfield assures horror fans that Winnie and Piglet are the villains of the film after being abandoned by Robin and left without food.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield continued. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

The characters created by A.A. Milne entered the public domain earlier this year, but Disney retains exclusive use of their interpretations of Pooh Bear and his pals. “We’ve tried to be extremely careful,” said Waterfield. “We knew what their copyright was and what they’ve done. So we did as much as we could to make sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version.” Also, if you’re looking for their bouncy orange friend, Tigger, to make an appearance, you’re out of luck as that character is still under copyright.

“No one is going to mistake this [for Disney],” Waterfield said. “When you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version of it.” The man who helmed the picture also tells fans to keep their expectations realistic, and that they “shouldn’t be expecting this to be a Hollywood-level production.”

