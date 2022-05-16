The winning queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ spill secrets: ‘You’re gonna be so pleased’

During a sold-out panel session at this weekend’s “RuPaul’s DragCon LA,” six of the winning queens from the upcoming “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7” spilled secrets and shared fun memories in front of an adoring crowd. “To be part of this really iconic cast full of these really talented legends is just something that I’m always going to remember,” teased Shea Couleé (All Stars 5), one of the reality TV show’s newer winners. She was joined on the panel by moderator Ts Madison and fellow contestants Raja (Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Monét X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4) and The Vivienne (UK 1). Not in attendance were Yvie Oddly (Season 11) and Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12).

Shea Couleé continued, “Last summer [during filming] was so incredibly special. I know that we had spent a lot of time in our homes because of the pandemic, so to be able to leave my couch — cause I was on it, bitch! — and come into the magical werk room, which was like two times bigger this time, it was amazing. We all fell in love with each other. We worked our asses off for you guys to bring you a really impeccable season. I know that you’re gonna be so pleased.”

The Vivienne “always held American drag so high and always revered it so much,” the British queen told the crowd. “For me, doing UK was amazing and it’s changed my life forever, but being able to come into the same werk room with people that are iconic — I could name everyone on this panel — has just been a dream come true.” She added, “They’ve all tucked me under their wing and we’ve just become a family and we all love each other to bits… You are in for one hell of a f***ing ride.”

Raja declared, “It’s been 11 years since I’ve been on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.'” And like clockwork, the audience jumped up and gave her an enthusiastic standing ovation, shouting, “Raja! Raja! Raja!” The successful queen teared up and then let out this hilarious zinger: “It’s been 11 years and I just have to remind you kids who the f*** I am.”

Monét X Change chimed in, “What we all agreed on is that we all wanted to have f***ing fun this time. Okay? There’s so much stress that comes on a regular season because you’re in front of the audience and showing the audience every side of you. That can be embarrassing — you can embarrass yourself, you can be unhappy with what you see. But this time we’ve all f***ing won our seasons.” She then confessed, “Some of us tied our season,” referring to her “All Stars 4” shared victory with Trinity.

Jinkx Monsoon tried to speak up, but the crowd went wild again in the second (and final) standing ovation, calling out, “Jinkx! Jinkx! Jinkx!” “I can’t remember what I was gonna say now,” she laughed. The Seattle queen composed her thoughts and continued, “I think one of the reasons I decided to go back is because, you know, I was fairly young when I did it the first time. Fresh out of college, barely any money to my name, working as a janitor. I was fortunate and blessed enough to win even as a scrappy young person, but I’d like to see what would happen if I were a little more polished and a little more grown up.”

Trinity the Tuck said the person she was most looking forward to seeing again was The Vivienne. “We had done a show in the UK and I had so much fun with your crazy ass… you’re literally like a British pageant queen,” she noted. Trinity later referenced a “Survivor”-like “alliance” she had with Monét this season, which raised the flags of some of the other girls. “What are you doing with Monét?” Trinity laughed as she impersonated Jinkx. “Are you guys over here talking about an alliance?”

Hosted by 11-time Emmy winner RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 begins with a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 20 on Paramount+. After that it will stream one episode each week throughout the summer, until the scheduled July 29 finale date. At stake is a $200,000 grand prize and the first-ever title of Queen of All Queens. “RuPaul’s DragCon LA” took place between May 13 and May 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.