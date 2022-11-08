Dear awards voters: Don’t overlook ‘Women Talking’ cinematography — it’s so much more than ‘people talking in a barn’

Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” is based on a 2018 Miriam Toews novel inspired by a Bolivian religious colony’s epidemic of sexual violence. It primarily takes place inside a hayloft, where three generations of Mennonite women convene to discuss their future in the colony. True to its title, the film has a dense script. It also boasts a number of incredible performances that are sure to be recognized by awards bodies all season long.

“Women Talking” is Gold Derby’s projected Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar winner and is currently ranked third in the odds for Best Film Ensemble at the SAG Awards. Both Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley appear to be locks for Best Supporting Actress nominations, and Ben Whishaw has recently risen in Best Supporting Supporting Actor. As of now, he occupies third place. Furthermore, Polley is behind only Steven Spielberg in Best Director. While the movie also deserves top-five status in Best Cinematography, it’s currently in 18th place. The reason seems clear, and it isn’t the number of big-budget spectacles competing for the award. Nor is it the movie being so dialogue-heavy that its filmmaking is overshadowed by the script.

The chamber drama earned strong reviews on the festival circuit but has received slack for its color palette. Some feel the movie is so desaturated that it resembles Clint Eastwood’s recent output. For Film Speak, Sean Doyle writes, “The only true downfall of this movie is the color grading, opting for a desaturated aesthetic that takes away from the beautiful imagery.” Anna Miller of Filmotomy calls the film’s appearance “quite muddy looking, like a mix between true color and sepia or monochrome.” In an otherwise positive review for IndieWire, David Ehrlich writes that the film “suffocates its images in an artificial bleakness.”

It’s a shame this criticism, the question of accuracy aside, has begun to morph into that of the cinematography, as well. While they are related, post-production color-grading and how a DP moves and stages the camera are distinct processes. It will be interesting to see whether Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” currently in 13th place, is similarly handicapped by its desaturated aesthetic once more people see it. “Women Talking” has some of the finest shot compositions of any 2022 film. Sweeping and poetic, they are reminiscent of the work Emmanuel Lubezki has done for Terrence Malick, particularly on “The Tree of Life” and “A Hidden Life.” There’s no good reason for “Women Talking” to be ranked so low, especially given that Polley is much more formidable in Best Director than Fuqua (granted, Denis Villeneuve’s absence from the race for “Blade Runner: 2049” and “Dune” didn’t hurt Roger Deakins and Greig Fraser, respectively).

Another argument against its chances is that a movie about “people talking in a barn” can’t get nominated. Firstly, that description is as reductive as claiming “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is in eighth place, is about people arguing in pubs. Secondly, “The Fabelmans” being the frontrunner is indicative of more than the Academy’s love for Spielberg and Janusz Kamiński. While a very handsome movie, “The Fabelmans” is not filled with attention-grabbing compositions. Clearly, the cinematography race doesn’t always boil down to the mightiest displays of filmmaking.

Finally, the extensive hayloft-set dialogue that comprises most of “Women Talking” is handled just as elegantly as the picturesque exteriors. Polley and cinematographer Luc Montpellier aren’t satisfied with standard shot-reverse-shot conversations; the size of both the script and principal cast would’ve called for an obtrusive amount of editing had the two gone that route. Instead, they shoot in a wide format and keep several performers in-frame at once, blocking them at various distances relative to the camera to create an immersive depth of field. Editors Christopher Donaldson and Roslyn Kalloo highlight the film’s varied compositions by juxtaposing vistas with tight, intimate frames.

To riff on Roger Ebert, the location itself is less important than how it is captured on film. There is nothing inherently un-cinematic about a barn. Seen through Montpellier’s lens, a close-up of interlocked hands is as evocative as a journey to Pandora. That being said, Toews’ book, though strongly written, doesn’t readily lend itself to the big screen, and that only makes the achievement of the team behind “Women Talking” more remarkable.

