50 most unforgivable Golden Globes snubs: Tom Cruise, ‘Yellowstone’ …

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday morning (December 12), leaving several projected heavy-hitters for the upcoming Oscars off the slate. The most notable rejection was “Women Talking,” which missed for Best Film Drama, Sarah Polley for Best Film Director and its pair of Best Film Supporting Actress contenders, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy. Polley did manage to squeak out a nomination for Best Film Screenplay and Hildur Guðnadóttir was nominated for Best Film Score.

Other major contenders that won’t compete include Best Film Actress contenders Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Naomi Ackie (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”). On the men’s side, Tom Cruise was shut out for “Top Gun: Maverick,” despite the film receiving a bid for Best Film Drama.

On the TV side, Dominic West was shockingly snubbed for Best TV Drama Actor despite “The Crown” performing well across the board. Other jaw-dropping slights went to Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette for “Severance.”

Scroll down to see the 50 unforgivable snubs for the 2023 Golden Globes in both film and TV. These were the movies, shows and performers that we thought had a strong chance to number among this year’s nominees. Sound off with your own infuriating snubs in the comments section.

The trophies for film and television will be handed out Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The ceremony will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael and telecast live on NBC and Peacock (5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. PT). As always, the awards are voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press.

FILM

NOT BEST FILM DRAMA

“Women Talking”

“The Woman King”

NOT BEST FILM DRAMA ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Naomi Ackie (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”)

NOT BEST FILM DRAMA ACTOR

Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Will Smith (“Emancipation”)

NOT BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL

“RRR”

“Bros”

NOT BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Julia Roberts (“Ticket to Paradise”)

Keke Palmer (“Nope”)

NOT BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Tom Hanks (“A Man Called Otto”)

NOT BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”)

Claire Foy (“Women Talking”)

Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion”)

NOT BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano (“The Fablemans”)

Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”)

NOT BEST FILM DIRECTOR

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

Todd Field (“TAR”)

NOT BEST FILM SCREENPLAY

“Glass Onion”

“Babylon”

NOT BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Strange World”

“My Father’s Dragon”

TELEVISION

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Yellowstone”

“Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”

NOT BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”)

NOT BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Barry”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

NOT BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Ramy Yousef (“Ramy”)

Keegan-Michael Key (“Reboot”)

NOT BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“George and Tammy”

“Welcome to Chippendales”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

NOT BEST TV COMEDY/DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

NOT BEST TV COMEDY/DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus: Sicily”)

Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Juliette Binoche (“The Staircase”)

Laurie Metcalf (“The Dropout”)

