‘Women Talking’ rises to #3 in Oscar Experts’ predictions for Best Picture

Based on the predictions of the Expert film journalists we’ve surveyed, “Women Talking” ranked seventh in the race for Best Picture on September 4. Fast forward less than two weeks to September 16 and it climbed to third place. Can it keep rising to challenge “The Fabelmans” for front-runner position? Scroll down for our current predictions graph to see where it stands.

“Women Talking” is based on the 2018 novel by Miriam Toews and tells the story of the women of an isolated religious community. Its awards-friendly cast includes four-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand, Oscar nominees Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley, and Emmy winners Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw. It’s written and directed by Sarah Polley, who previously earned an Oscar nomination for writing “Away from Her,” which also earned Julie Christie a bid for Best Actress. So on paper, all signs point to an awards magnet.

It had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, followed by a bow at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. The reviews from those two events have been highly positive. It has a MetaCritic score of 80 based on 13 reviews counted thus far, and it’s 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics are saying it has “extraordinary emotional force.” It’s a “provocative story” with a “hypnotizing rhythm” and “a deep vein of humor and humanity.”

As of this writing Best Picture isn’t the only race where Experts are betting on the film to be nominated. Polley is in their top five for Best Director, which would make this the third year in a row with at least one woman in that lineup. Buckley and Foy are both tipped for Best Supporting Actress noms. Whishaw is a strong bet for a Best Supporting Actor bid. And Polley’s script is now their favorite to win Best Adapted Screenplay. What accolades are you predicting for the film?

