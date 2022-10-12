‘Women Talking’ women talk about taking down the patriarchy [WATCH]

During the October 10 New York Film Festival press conference for “Women Talking,” NYFF Executive Director Eugene Hernandez quoted co-star and producer Frances McDormand as saying, “It’s not about taking down the patriarchy, it’s about illuminating a matriarchy that has been there since time immemorial.” To that, writer-director Sarah Polley replied, “I mean, I’m also kind of a fan of taking down the patriarchy.” Polley was joined by her cast as well as producer Dede Gardner to discuss the making and meaning of the film, which was a Spotlight selection at the festival. Watch their discussion above.

Based on the 2018 novel by Miriam Toews, “Women Talking” tells the story of the women of a Mennonite community who must decide what to do in light of horrific abuses perpetrated by the men of their colony. “I had read the book and really fallen in love with it,” said Polley. “I just suddenly had this burning desire to make this into a film.” She thought it was “such an unusual way of addressing and tackling so many things in a way that was organic to the thing itself,” and the insular religious setting “allowed a way of asking the really sticky, difficult questions that I think have been really hard to ask” in our contemporary secular context.

McDormand also admired the epic scope Polley envisioned for the film. “I felt like this film deserved a large canvas,” Polley explained. “I feel like we’ve seen a lot of stories told about war and football where it’s the only thing that’s happening on planet Earth,” so while she tends to avoid “bombastic gestures” in her films, she didn’t want to be “subtle about the gravity and the meaning of a group of women sitting around talking about what their world should look like … That is deserving of feeling like the only conversation in the world.”

