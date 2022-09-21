How Sarah Polley can rewrite the Oscar record books with a ‘Women Talking’ screenplay win

Sian Heder‘s Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar win for “CODA” earlier this year marked the first time in 17 years that the award went to woman. But we may not have to wait that long for the next one. Sarah Polley currently leads the Best Adapted Screenplay odds for her adaptation of Miriam Toews‘ 2018 novel “Women Talking.” If she prevails, it’ll be the ninth time a woman has won and the first time the category has seen back-to-back female winners.

Even though the first woman to win adapted screenplay was Sarah Y. Mason for co-writing 1933’s “Little Women” with her husband Victor Heerman, it will not shock you to learn that, like most non-gendered categories, female winners are few and far in between here. There have been just eight instances total, with Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (1986’s “A Room with a View,” 1992’s “Howards End”) accounting for two of them. Jhabvala is also one of three women who’ve won as individuals, the others being Heder and Emma Thompson (1995’s “Sense and Sensibility”), the last solo champ until Heder. Diana Ossana was the last woman before Heder to triumph, a victory shared with co-writer Larry McMurtry for 2005’s Brokeback Mountain.” The other female winners are Claudine West, who co-wrote 1942’s “Mrs. Miniver” with George Froeschel, James Hilton and Arthur Wimperis; and Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, who penned 2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” which swept all 11 of its categories, with Peter Jackson. (In Best Original Screenplay, a woman has won 13 times.)

SEE ‘Women Talking’ rises to third in Oscar experts’ Best Picture predictions

Polley would be the fourth different woman to win Best Adapted Screenplay individually, but just a nomination would be noteworthy. A former nominee for adapting 2007’s “Away from Her,” Polley would be only the third solo woman to accrue multiple nominations in the category. The first was Bess Meredyth, a double nominee at the 2nd Academy Awards in 1930 for “A Woman of Affairs” and “Wonder of Woman.” Jhabvala holds the record with three individual bids, her third for 1993’s “The Remains of the Day.”

Since “Women Talking” premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, Polley has earned praise for her script and direction. Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand (also a producer) in a very brief cameo, the drama centers on a group of abused women in an unnamed religious colony who, while the men are gone for a day, convene in a barn to discuss what their future could and should be. The movie also placed second behind “The Fabelmans” for the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

While Polley is also in the running for a Best Director bid, her best chances for a win seem to lie in adapted screenplay (she’s in third place in the odds for the former). With 18/5 odds, she’s far ahead of Darren Aronofsky‘s “The Whale (5/1), former champ Florian Zeller for “The Son” (6/1), Rebecca Lenkiewicz for “She Said” (13/2) and Rian Johnson for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (15/2), a former nominee in original screenplay for the first “Knives Out” film.

Oscar odds for Best Adapted Screenplay Who will be nominated?

