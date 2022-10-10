Watch the first trailer for Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’

On Monday, Orion Pictures, United Artists, and MGM released the first official trailer for its upcoming drama film “Women Talking,” directed by Polley in her first feature as a director since 2012’s “Stories We Tell.” She adapted the screenplay from the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

The film follows a group of women in an isolated religious community who must grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. It stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Frances McDormand, and Judith Ivey. Following its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September to rave reviews, the project is one of the top awards contenders of the year – including Best Picture, Best Director for Polley, and Best Supporting Actress for Foy and Buckley.

You can take a look at the trailer here:

“In ‘Women Talking,’ a group of women, many of whom disagree on essential things, have a conversation to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children,” Polley said in a statement. “Though the backstory behind the events in ‘Women Talking’ is violent, the film is not. We never see the violence that the women have experienced. We see only short glimpses of the aftermath. Instead, we watch a community of women come together as they must decide, in a very short space of time, what their collective response will be.”

She added, “When I read Miriam Toews’ book, it sunk deep into me, raising questions and thoughts about the world I live in that I had never articulated. Questions about forgiveness, faith, systems of power, trauma, healing, culpability, community, and self-determination. It also left me bewilderingly hopeful. I imagined this film in the realm of a fable. While the story in the film is specific to a small religious community, I felt that it needed a large canvas, an epic scope through which to reflect the enormity and universality of the questions raised in the film. To this end, it felt imperative that the visual language of the film breathe and expand. I wanted to feel in every frame the endless potential and possibility contained in a conversation about how to remake a broken world.”

“Women Talking” arrives in limited release on December 2, with a wider rollout set for December 25.

