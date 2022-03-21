Writers Guild Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Sean C for a great score of 70% when predicting the 2022 Writers Guild Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with 17 other people at that score (choosing seven out of 10 categories accurately) but has the better point score of 7,244 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,500 people worldwide predicted these WGA champs for 10 categories at the virtual ceremony. Movie winners included “CODA” and “Don’t Look Up.” TV winners included “Succession,” “Hacks,” “Mare of Easttown” and “Maid.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery is best with 60% accuracy. Up next at 50% each are Charles Bright, Joyce Eng, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Tied at 40% are Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon and Rob Licuria. Matt Noble finishes at 30%. See Editors’ scores.

For our 11 Experts predicting, there is a four-way tie at 50% correct for Clayton Davis (Variety), Eng, Tim Gray (Variety) and Rosen. Tied at 40% each are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Up next at 30% are Susan King (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). See Experts’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions