RSVP now for February 1: Writers Guild Awards TV nominees panel with ‘Impeachment,’ ‘Drew Michael,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Yellowjackets’

Five of the top TV writers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Writers Guild Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, February 1, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series throughout January and February. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 WGA television nominees:

“American Crime Story: Impeachment” Sarah Burgess

Synopsis: Examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century.

“The Morning Show”: Kerry Ehrin

Synopsis: An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

“Only Murders in the Building”: John Hoffman

Synopsis: Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.

“Drew Michael: Red Blue Green”: Drew Michael

Synopsis: Follows comedian Drew Michael and his issues with relationships, social media, and comedy as therapy.

“Yellowjackets”: Ashley Lyle

Synopsis: A wildly talented high school girl soccer team becomes the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions